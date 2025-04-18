Elgin man jailed after stamping on woman’s head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Elgin man jailed after stamping on woman’s head

Andrew Clark had admitted assaulting the woman to injury and danger of life.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
A man has been jailed for a vicious assault during which he repeatedly stamped on a woman’s head.

Before sentence was passed, the court was played footage of the attack by Andrew Clark, which happened at Cumming Circle, Elgin.

The assault left the woman with severe injuries and a sheriff told Clark that such attacks often result in fatalities.

Clark appeared before the court for sentencing, having previously admitted a charge of assault to severe injury and danger of life on May 14 last year, as well one of threatening behaviour on the same date.

The charges detailed how Clark punched the woman on the head, seized her by the body and pushed her whilst repeatedly punching her on the head and body. He then stood over her and repeatedly stamped on her head.

Drug and alcohol issues

The second charge said that Clark shouted and swore at officers, held a knife to his own throat and threatened to cut his own throat.

He refused entry to a property, refused to adhere to police instructions, tensed and struggled with officers whilst in possession of a knife.

Solicitor Stephen Carty, for Clark, told there was background involving a close female friend of Clark’s who was described as “vulnerable”.

He said his client became involved in a situation that he should have stayed away from, adding that Clark had drug and alcohol issues, which he had been trying to deal with.

”It is those factors which have led to his offending over the years,” he said.

Sheriff Gary Aitken said: “Repeatedly stamping on somebody’s head has in this case led to significant injury and in many cases can prove fatal – conduct of this kind is completely unacceptable.

”I do not see that anything other than a custodial sentence is appropriate in this case.”

He jailed Clark, of Hossack Drive, Elgin, for 18 months.

 