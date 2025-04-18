Elgin man jailed after stamping on woman’s head

A man has been jailed for a vicious assault during which he repeatedly stamped on a woman’s head.

Before sentence was passed, the court was played footage of the attack by Andrew Clark, which happened at Cumming Circle, Elgin.

The assault left the woman with severe injuries and a sheriff told Clark that such attacks often result in fatalities.

Clark appeared before the court for sentencing, having previously admitted a charge of assault to severe injury and danger of life on May 14 last year, as well one of threatening behaviour on the same date.

The charges detailed how Clark punched the woman on the head, seized her by the body and pushed her whilst repeatedly punching her on the head and body. He then stood over her and repeatedly stamped on her head.

Drug and alcohol issues

The second charge said that Clark shouted and swore at officers, held a knife to his own throat and threatened to cut his own throat.

He refused entry to a property, refused to adhere to police instructions, tensed and struggled with officers whilst in possession of a knife.

Solicitor Stephen Carty, for Clark, told there was background involving a close female friend of Clark’s who was described as “vulnerable”.

He said his client became involved in a situation that he should have stayed away from, adding that Clark had drug and alcohol issues, which he had been trying to deal with.

”It is those factors which have led to his offending over the years,” he said.

Sheriff Gary Aitken said: “Repeatedly stamping on somebody’s head has in this case led to significant injury and in many cases can prove fatal – conduct of this kind is completely unacceptable.

”I do not see that anything other than a custodial sentence is appropriate in this case.”

He jailed Clark, of Hossack Drive, Elgin, for 18 months.