Serial Aberdeen drink-driver crashed into car with toddler inside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Serial Aberdeen drink-driver crashed into car with toddler inside

Steven Small, from Torry, callously walked away from the scene of the crash - leaving behind a half-drunk bottle of vodka in the footwell.

By David McPhee
Drink-driver Steven Small.
Drink-driver Steven Small.

A serial drink-driver has been banned from the road after he smashed into a Range Rover with a toddler inside before leaving the scene of the accident.

Steven Small, from Torry, callously walked away from the wreckage – leaving behind a half-drunk bottle of vodka in the footwell.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the crash happened on September 15 2022 on Riverside Drive.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told the court that at around 3.05pm a couple were within their parked Range Rover with their two-year-old granddaughter in the backseat.

At the same time, Small, 37, was approaching in his white Mercedes van and, as the Range Rover neared, he leaned down towards the passenger footwell, causing the van to veer into the other vehicle’s path.

Driver fled the scene

It collided with the couple’s car on its front-nearside.

The woman was propelled forward, causing her head to strike the windscreen.

Small got out of his van and asked the couple if their grandchild was okay before walking away towards Holburn Street.

A passerby, who had witnessed the accident, shouted at Small to come back, but she was ignored.

Vodka bottle found

It was then that she looked inside the open driver’s door of Small’s vehicle and saw a half-empty bottle of vodka lying in the footwell.

The couple were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where the woman was found to have suffered a minor bleed on her brain and was required to spend the night in hospital.

The man had bruising to his chest.

The Range Rover was written off at a value of £70,000.

Small was traced by police and asked whether he drove a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, to which he replied: “I don’t know.”

In the dock, Small pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care or attention and a second charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

He admitted an additional charge of failing to provide the correct information to police following an accident.

Steven Small tried to hide his face from press photographers as he left court. Image: DC Thomson.

‘Real anxiety and guilt’

Defence solicitor John McLeod told the court that his client – who has a number of previous convictions for drink-driving, including driving while under the influence with a child in the car – had now “accepted responsibility for this”.

“He feels real anxiety and guilt over what happened,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Small has described a problem with alcohol and that he has had this problem over a number of years.

“He acknowledges that his behaviour has been unacceptable here and he hopes the court will be able to impose an alternative to a custodial sentence on this occasion.”

Sheriff William Summers told Small: “You are fortunate indeed you are not facing a more serious charge and the issue I’m grappling with is whether there’s an alternative to a custodial sentence – I’m satisfied that there is.”

Sheriff Summers made Small, of Girdleness Road, subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He also banned him from driving for five years.

A restriction of liberty order was also put in place, banning Summers from leaving his property for four months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 