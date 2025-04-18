North-east housebuilder fined after domestic abuse conviction

A north-east businessman has been fined and told to stay away from his ex-partner after bombarding her with vile messages.

Claymore Homes boss, John Smith, 50, was convicted of domestic abuse at Peterhead Sheriff Court last month after a trial.

Some of the messages sent by Smith included details of his sexual fantasies – the court heard – and he had hoped they would help rekindle the relationship.

He repeatedly sent messages to his ex-partner and more than 200 pages of evidence were produced at court.

Smith’s defence advocate Gareth Reid said his client was “deeply regretful” and had found it hard to come to terms with the break-up of his relationship.

He added: “This has been a one-off in life caused by particular circumstances.”

Non-harassment order

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard said the victim had asked for a non-harassment order to be put in place for three years.

Sheriff Craig Findlater ultimately found Smith guilty of abusive behaviour against his former partner, including sending her sexually explicit messages and, at one point, throwing a set of keys at her and pushing her on the body during an argument.

In his judgement, he said while the case had a “sad background”, Smith’s actions were not reasonable.

“There was a clear indication given by [her] to Mr Smith that she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him,” he said.

“That, I assume, was not an easy decision for her to come to.

“This is a description of a difficult situation for both parties to find themselves in, but it is one which the courts and indeed society, broadly, sees on a daily basis.

“What happened thereafter, however, for over a year was unacceptable and indeed criminal.”

Sentencing

On sentencing Smith, he said he had taken into account his background report and noted he presented “zero” risk of re-offending.

He said: “The report reflects the significant remorse and regret you feel and the embarrassment in the manner you acted.

“You saw your life coming apart – and ultimately you acted in a criminal way.”

Smith, of Crichie Wood, was fined £2,575 and ordered to stay away from his ex-partner for three years unless through a third party for child access.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.