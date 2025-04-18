North-east housebuilder fined after domestic abuse conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

North-east housebuilder fined after domestic abuse conviction

Claymore Homes boss, John Smith, 50, was also barred from seeing his ex-partner for three years.

By Joanne Warnock & Jamie Ross
John Smith at Peterhead Sheriff Court during the trial. Image: DC Thomson
A north-east businessman has been fined and told to stay away from his ex-partner after bombarding her with vile messages.

Claymore Homes boss, John Smith, 50, was convicted of domestic abuse at Peterhead Sheriff Court last month after a trial.

Some of the messages sent by Smith included details of his sexual fantasies – the court heard – and he had hoped they would help rekindle the relationship.

He repeatedly sent messages to his ex-partner and more than 200 pages of evidence were produced at court.

Smith’s defence advocate Gareth Reid said his client was “deeply regretful” and had found it hard to come to terms with the break-up of his relationship.

He added: “This has been a one-off in life caused by particular circumstances.”

Non-harassment order

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard said the victim had asked for a non-harassment order to be put in place for three years.

Sheriff Craig Findlater ultimately found Smith guilty of abusive behaviour against his former partner, including sending her sexually explicit messages and, at one point, throwing a set of keys at her and pushing her on the body during an argument.

In his judgement, he said while the case had a “sad background”, Smith’s actions were not reasonable.

“There was a clear indication given by [her] to Mr Smith that she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him,” he said.

“That, I assume, was not an easy decision for her to come to.

“This is a description of a difficult situation for both parties to find themselves in, but it is one which the courts and indeed society, broadly, sees on a daily basis.

“What happened thereafter, however, for over a year was unacceptable and indeed criminal.”

Sentencing

On sentencing Smith, he said he had taken into account his background report and noted he presented “zero” risk of re-offending.

He said: “The report reflects the significant remorse and regret you feel and the embarrassment in the manner you acted.

“You saw your life coming apart – and ultimately you acted in a criminal way.”

Smith, of Crichie Wood, was fined £2,575 and ordered to stay away from his ex-partner for three years unless through a third party for child access.

