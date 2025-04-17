Oban sheriff asks for report after accused’s kidnapping record comes to light

A man who was due to be sentenced for causing fear and alarm and making threats of violence on the Isle of Colonsay has had his sentence deferred for a report.

Adrian-Ioan Bota, 45, of no fixed abode, had faced a deferred sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to causing fear and alarm to his partner.

But after Sheriff Euan Cameron took a closer look at the man’s history, he discovered he had previously been in custody on kidnapping charges in Romania, and called for a criminal justice social work report.

Oban court heard Colonsay worker served two years for kidnapping

At an earlier hearing, Bota pleaded guilty to domestic abuse by behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at the Colonsay Hotel.

He admitted shouting, swearing and striking objects, causing them to smash, towards his partner on August 6 2024.

His sentence had been deferred for good behaviour, and his case was due to be reviewed on Wednesday at Oban Sheriff Court.

However, in the course of reviewing the case, Sheriff Cameron said that while he was impressed that Bota had been of good behaviour, he could not ignore what he discovered in the case file.

The sheriff said: “I looked at the papers last night and I had not taken into account that Mr Bota was sentenced to two years for kidnapping in Romania.

“He served 14 months in prison. I did not appreciate his previous conviction.

“I am going to call for a Criminal Justice Social Work report.

“But, he has certainly impressed me with his level of good behaviour.”

Defence agent Jane MacNiven said: “Previous convictions were tendered at the last hearing.

“Mr Bota will comply with the court’s request, and he lives close by to Oban, so attending appointments will not be a problem.”

Bail was continued, and Bota was told the case will call again on May 14.

