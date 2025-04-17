Oban sheriff asks for report after accused’s kidnapping record comes to light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Oban sheriff asks for report after accused’s kidnapping record comes to light

Sheriff Euan Cameron said in reviewing the case of a Romanian man he discovered he had previously served jail time for kidnapping.

By Louise Glen
Adrian Iona Bota had previously been sentenced for Kidnapping, Oban Sheriff Court heard.
Adrian-Ioan Bota. Image: Facebook.

A man who was due to be sentenced for causing fear and alarm and making threats of violence on the Isle of Colonsay has had his sentence deferred for a report.

Adrian-Ioan Bota, 45, of no fixed abode, had faced a deferred sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to causing fear and alarm to his partner.

But after Sheriff Euan Cameron took a closer look at the man’s history, he discovered he had previously been in custody on kidnapping charges in Romania, and called for a criminal justice social work report.

Oban court heard Colonsay worker served two years for kidnapping

The assault happened at the Colonsay Hotel. Image: Supplied.

At an earlier hearing, Bota pleaded guilty to domestic abuse by behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at the Colonsay Hotel.

He admitted shouting, swearing and striking objects, causing them to smash, towards his partner on August 6 2024.

His sentence had been deferred for good behaviour, and his case was due to be reviewed on Wednesday at Oban Sheriff Court.

However, in the course of reviewing the case, Sheriff Cameron said that while he was impressed that Bota had been of good behaviour, he could not ignore what he discovered in the case file.

The sheriff said: “I looked at the papers last night and I had not taken into account that Mr Bota was sentenced to two years for kidnapping in Romania.

“He served 14 months in prison. I did not appreciate his previous conviction.

“I am going to call for a Criminal Justice Social Work report.

“But, he has certainly impressed me with his level of good behaviour.”

Defence agent Jane MacNiven said: “Previous convictions were tendered at the last hearing.

“Mr Bota will comply with the court’s request, and he lives close by to Oban, so attending appointments will not be a problem.”

Bail was continued, and Bota was told the case will call again on May 14.

