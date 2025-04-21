Despicable thief jailed after stealing Aberdeen widow’s ‘lifetime of treasures’

A prolific housebreaker has been jailed after stealing an Aberdeen widow’s priceless collection of jewellery and precious family keepsakes.

The 75-year-old pensioner said career criminal and lifelong drug addict Gordon Martin’s “despicable” crime has left her heartbroken and terrified.

None of the jewellery or sentimental items – including her late husband’s wedding ring and her children’s baby bracelets – have been recovered.

In a moving victim impact statement, the widow said: “I can never get back my lifetime’s treasures.”

Martin appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court via video link from prison and admitted breaking into the woman’s home on Aberdeen’s Auchmill Road on August 23 last year.

The court heard that the pensioner was not at home, but neighbours contacted her to tell her a window had been broken.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard said the owner’s son went to check the house at around 3pm.

£8,000 of jewellery gone

She said: “When he went into the bedroom, items were displaced as if someone had rummaged around.

“A jewellery box had gone from the main bedroom, drawers had been pulled out and the TV cabinet had been disturbed.”

Ms Pritchard said CCTV from a neighbour had captured Martin, 56, coming towards the address and leaving it a short while later.

The stolen items were valued at around £8,000 and none have been recovered.

Long-standing drug issues

Martin’s defence solicitor, David Sutherland, said his client had moved to Aberdeen for a “fresh start” but had reached a low ebb.

On the morning of August 23, Mr Sutherland explained, he was prescribed medication by his doctor.

“He consumed seven of them just after leaving the GP surgery,” Mr Sutherland said.

“He had a long-standing drug issue, and he bought alcohol and also consumed that.

“A regrettable combination – he has no recollection of events thereafter.

“I expect he would be thoroughly ashamed at the victim impact statement.

“He has two daughters, but one has disowned him because of his lifestyle and behaviour.”

Victim’s statement read to court

Sheriff Annella Cowan read from the victim’s impact statement.

The pensioner wrote: “This has greatly impacted my mental state.

“I am fearful now about going out. I go out less and less, and do not like to answer my door.

“Financially, I will never be able to recover from the theft. I was not insured, so this was a total loss – my insurance quote was too expensive.

“I had planned to leave all my rings to my granddaughter – my life’s precious collection gone forever in one afternoon.

‘It’s a violation’

“I am in fear of moving back in. A stranger coming into your home and rifling through your things is a violation.

“I can never get back my lifetime’s treasures – my late husband’s wedding ring, my father’s ring, my 21st birthday ring and my first watch I bought with my first wage packet.

“My children’s baby bracelets were especially precious – and my late husband’s ashes were also disturbed during the break-in.

“I am heartbroken by this despicable crime – I feel like selling up and moving away.”

Accused told to be quiet

At this point, Martin shouted something and said he would like to speak, but Sheriff Cowan told him to be quiet.

His microphone was then put on mute, but he could be seen gesticulating and shouting as the court carried on.

Sheriff Cowan continued, calling the victim’s statement “elegant and eloquent”.

Turning to Martin, she said: “I take into account that prescribed medication was taken, but balance that with the voluntary consumption of alcohol that had taken place.

“You have an appalling record of dishonesty, house breaking and shoplifting going back as far as 1984.

“You have a lifelong habit.

“I give you credit for the fact that the complainer will not have to give evidence at trial.”

Martin was jailed for three years, backdated to when he was placed on remand on October 11, 2024.