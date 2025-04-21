Inverness teen spat at bus driver and mocked man with one leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness teen spat at bus driver and mocked man with one leg

McKenzie Cochrane spat in the face of a Stagecoach employee after being challenged over his lack of ticket.

By Jenni Gee
McKenzie Cochrane was warned he could be jialed if he fails to comply with his order. Image: Facebook
McKenzie Cochrane was warned he could be jialed if he fails to comply with his order. Image: Facebook

A teenager who spat on a bus driver and mocked a wheelchair user with one leg has avoided jail at Inverness Sheriff Court.

McKenzie Cochrane assaulted the female Stagecoach employee after being challenged over his lack of a ticket for the bus in Inverness.

On a separate occasion, he made fun of a wheelchair user with one leg outside Raigmore Hospital and became aggressive towards him.

He also assaulted a worker at a city betting shop, throwing food at him and kicking him.

Cochrane, 18, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted charges of assault and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Fiscal depute David Morton said it was around 10.20pm on June 8 last year that Cochrane was one of a group of males who boarded the number three bus at Falcon Square in Inverness.

He said: “[The bus driver] noticed that Mr Cochrane had walked past her without showing any form of ticket or pass.

“She walked to the back of the bus, challenged him and required him to leave the bus.”

Teen’s spitting assault on Stagecoach worker

Mr Morton told Sheriff Neil Wilson that Cochrane “took exception to this” and spat twice at the driver.

“On each occasion, the spittle connected with her right cheek,” he said.

Cochrane then left the bus and police were contacted.

On August 13, a wheelchair user with one leg was approached by Cochrane outside the main entrance of Raigmore Hospital.

After engaging the man in conversation, Cochrane began to laugh and make fun of the fact that he was a “one-legged” man, before becoming aggressive when the man reacted by flicking ash from a cigarette in his direction.

On February 2, Cochrane and two women tried to enter the William Hill bookmakers in Inverness, as an employee was closing up.

They were asked to leave, but ignored the request, and Cochrane threw food at the worker before kicking him.

Again, police were called.

Drinking ‘underpins’ offending

Solicitor Clare Russell, for Cochrane, said that drinking “does seem to underpin the behaviour” but told Sheriff Neil Wilson this was not an excuse.

She said her client had been making good progress with a supervision order and electronic monitoring imposed in the interim,

Sheriff Wilson told Cochrane: “You spat on a bus driver, I would be perfectly entitled to send you to prison for that.”

He instead placed the teenager, of Old Perth Road, Inverness, on a community payback order with a year’s supervision and 165 hours of upaid work in the community.

But he warned him: “If you don’t comply […] I suspect that is where it will end up.”