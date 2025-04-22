Woman who attacked off-duty Inverness police officer spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman who attacked off-duty Inverness police officer spared jail

At one point during the vicious assault, Demi McLennan clawed inside the female officer's mouth.

By Jenni Gee
The incident happened on Church Street, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
A woman attacked an off-duty policewoman on an Inverness street, leaving her unable to work for three days.

Demi Maclennan dragged the officer to the ground and repeatedly struck her.

At one point during the vicious assault, McLennan clawed inside the officer’s mouth.

When she was taken to the police station, she made offensive racial comments towards another officer.

Maclennan, 29, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted a charge of assault to injury as well as one of racially aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that on December 29 2023 the officer had finished her shift and was wearing civilian clothing as she walked to her car along Church Street.

“She came upon an incident where Miss Maclennan and a number of others were shouting and causing disorder outside some licenced premises,” he said.

The court heard the officer was waiting for other police resources when she heard a female scream behind her.

“She went to turn around and felt herself being hit on the back of the head,” the fiscal depute explained.

Inverness officer dragged to ground and assaulted

She saw Maclennan in front of her and shouted that she was a police officer, but was dragged to the ground where she was repeatedly struck and scratched, as well as being kicked to the head.

“At one point, Miss Maclennan inserted her fingers into the officer’s mouth and attempted to scratch the inside of her cheek,” Mr Morton told Sheriff Neil Wilson.

The court heard that members of the public intervened, and Maclennan was subsequently arrested.

The officer suffered scratches to her face and a lump to the side of her head as well as general bruising and was absent from work for three days as a result.

Following her arrest Maclennan was taken to Burnett Road Police Station but during a delay where she was required to wait in the police vehicle she begam shouting at the officer, accusing him of being a paedophile.

She also told him: “I don’t want to talk to you black man, I want to talk to an English speaking officer.”

Woman’s ’embarrassment’ after street assault ‘escalated’

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Maclennan, told the court that his client had become involved and “escalated the matter way beyond where it should have been”.

He said it had come as a real “embarrassment” to Maclennan, adding: “She has never behaved like this before.”

Sheriff Neil Wilson said: “This was an unprovoked attack culminating in you kicking somebody to the head.

He placed Maclennan, of Union Street, Inverness, on a community payback order with 180 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He told her: “Make no mistake, this is imposed as a direct alternatvie to sentencing you to prison.

“If you do not comply, the matter will be brought back to court, you will be breached, and you will be sent to prison.”