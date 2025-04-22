Teenager armed robber who targeted Aberdeen taxi drivers locked up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Teenager armed robber who targeted Aberdeen taxi drivers locked up

Ellis Gardiner, 19, held a knife to a taxi driver's face so hard it drew blood, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

By David McPhee
Ellis Gardiner was jailed after he robbed two taxi drivers and his mum. Image: Facebook.
Ellis Gardiner was jailed after he robbed two taxi drivers and his mum. Image: Facebook.

A teenage armed robber who targeted Aberdeen taxi drivers has been jailed for more than two years.

Drug-fuelled Ellis Gardiner pressed a knife into the face of one driver, drawing blood, and robbed another of £50 after brandishing a screwdriver at him.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the 19-year-old even victimised his own mum, stealing £80 from her when he was in a drug-addled frenzy.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that at around 2.30am on August 4 last year, the taxi driver picked Gardiner up from Cruden Crescent, Aberdeen.

The teenager sat in the backseat and asked to be taken to Mastrick.

Once there, Gardiner got no reply at the front door of the address and returned to the taxi and requested to be taken to various streets, including North Anderson Drive.

Pressed knife against driver’s face

Ms Petersen said: “As soon as the taxi came to a stop, the accused launched himself towards the complainer, seizing him by the arms and pushing him in to the seat.

“The complainer felt blood running down his chin and noticed that the accused had a knife pressed against his face.”

Gardiner then began shouting demands at the taxi driver, requesting that he hand over his mobile phone and wallet.

He also demanded the car keys, but the driver refused so Gardiner grabbed his wallet and ran from the taxi.

The driver managed to flag down a police car and reported the incident.

He suffered superficial injuries to his chin and hand that did not require medical attention.

The fiscal depute then described the crime involving Gardiner’s mother.

She said the teenager stole his mum’s mobile phone and demanded that she hand over £80 in cash in order to get it back, which she did.

Second taxi driver robbery

A second taxi driver was targeted by Gardiner, this this time with an accomplice.

Gardiner and Steven Gribble – who was jailed for the crime earlier this year – robbed the man with a screwdriver on February 19 2024.

The court heard Gribble demanded £50 after getting the taxi driver to take him to an ATM, where he discovered his bank account was empty.

Gribble held a screwdriver while Gardiner stated: “I’ve got something at your back as well.”

Describing it as a “disgraceful crime”, Sheriff Graham Buchanan jailed Gribble for two years and eight months when he appeared during a separate hearing in January this year.

In the dock, Gardiner pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and robbery.

Accused ‘motivated to change life’

Defence solicitor Laura Gracie told the court that her client had been suffering from drug addiction issues at the time of these offences and had “gone completely off the rails”.

She said that on the occasion when he robbed the taxi driver at knifepoint he had smoked crack cocaine.

“He knows that the impact on both taxi drivers will have been serious,” Ms Gracie said, adding: “Mr Gardiner does not try to excuse his behaviour, he just wanted to explain why it happened.”

Ms Gracie said Gardiner was now off drugs and “motivated to change his life”.

But Sheriff William Summers told Gardiner that he had carried out “three serious offences, two of which involved attacks on vulnerable taxi drivers”.

“The notion that these offences could be dealt with by anything other than a custodial sentence is patently absurd,” he said.

Sheriff Summers jailed Gardiner, of Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen, for a total of 30 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 