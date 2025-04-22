Man who wielded large knife in Northfield Spar jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who wielded large knife in Northfield Spar jailed

Liam Farquharson, 20, was locked up after admitted two knife incidents in the Byron Square area.

By David McPhee
Liam Farquharson brandished a knife in Byron Square, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Liam Farquharson brandished a knife in Byron Square, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

A man who brandished large kitchen knife in an Aberdeen branch of Spar has been jailed – with a sheriff telling him that his young age isn’t a “get-out-of-jail-free card”.

Liam Farquharson, 20, told two people inside the Northfield Spar mini-market that he would kill them while holding the blade aloft and demanding they come outside.

During a separate incident outside a block of flats in the same area, Farquharson was seen pointing a knife at another man before telling him he would “put a hole in his chest”.

His solicitor described Farquharson as being heavily under the influence of alcohol at the time.

However, Sheriff William Summers informed Farquharson that legislation that discourages courts from imprisoning young people “wasn’t a get out a jail free card”.

He said that the court “wouldn’t be doing its duty” unless it protected the public and jailed Farquharson for two years.

‘I’ll slash you’

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that on August 3 2022 a man parked his car at Byron Square and went into a block of flats.

A short time later, he saw a male he didn’t know throw something at his car and shouted at him from the flat window.

Farquharson then walked towards the block of flats and shouted to him: “Come downstairs, I’ll slash you.”

Ms Petersen said Farquharson continued to shout for the man to come downstairs, which he refused to do, telling him he didn’t want to argue.

Farquharson then pulled out a large kitchen knife, approximately six or seven inches long, from the waistband of his trousers and shouted: “Just come down, bro. I’ll put a hole in your chest.”

The man contacted the police, but Farquharson left the area prior to their arrival.

Second knife incident

During a second incident at the same area on June 15 2023, Farquharson entered the Spar shop on Byron Square and produced a large knife concealed in a black scabbard in his waistband.

He started to shout at two males inside the shop, telling them: “I’m waiting for you outside, I will kill you.”

Farquharson brandished the knife towards the pair and continued to shout and swear, telling them: “You will see who I am. I will kill you. Come outside.”

He left the shop still holding the knife and was seen talking to people outside before running back to the shop before demanding the two men come outside.

Police were contacted by a member of the public and Farquharson left the area before they arrived.

However, when people later went to Farquharson’s home, they found a knife matching the description of the one he had in the shop.

In the dock, Farquharson pleaded guilty to two counts of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and brandishing a knife in public.

He also admitted one charge of being in possession of a knife in a public place.

‘The scourge of knife crime’

Defence solicitor John McLeod told the court that on the occasions mentioned “alcohol was part of the problem”.

“Mr Farquharson has told me that he has seen the error of his ways and has stopped drinking alcohol,” the solicitor said.

“He is a young man with a relatively limited record of offending and does appreciate the seriousness of his actions – and the trigger that alcohol can be.”

Mr McLeod also reminded the court about the Scottish Government legislation in relation to people under 25, which encourages courts to find an alternative to a custodial sentence, where possible.

Sheriff Summers told Farquharson: “There are very serious charges involving possession of a knife and making threats to members of the public.

“I have taken account of your background and what has been said by your solicitor but the legislation in relation to the sentencing of young people must be understood is not a get-out-of-jail-free card.

“You threatened members of the public with a knife on not one but two occasions.

“The scourge of knife crime is well known throughout the country and the court would not be doing its duty if I did not act.

“There’s simply no alternative to a custodial sentence in this case.”

Sheriff Summers sentenced Farquharson, of Kettlehill Crescent, Aberdeen, to a total of 24 months in prison.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 