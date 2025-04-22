Man who wielded large knife in Northfield Spar jailed

A man who brandished large kitchen knife in an Aberdeen branch of Spar has been jailed – with a sheriff telling him that his young age isn’t a “get-out-of-jail-free card”.

Liam Farquharson, 20, told two people inside the Northfield Spar mini-market that he would kill them while holding the blade aloft and demanding they come outside.

During a separate incident outside a block of flats in the same area, Farquharson was seen pointing a knife at another man before telling him he would “put a hole in his chest”.

His solicitor described Farquharson as being heavily under the influence of alcohol at the time.

However, Sheriff William Summers informed Farquharson that legislation that discourages courts from imprisoning young people “wasn’t a get out a jail free card”.

He said that the court “wouldn’t be doing its duty” unless it protected the public and jailed Farquharson for two years.

‘I’ll slash you’

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that on August 3 2022 a man parked his car at Byron Square and went into a block of flats.

A short time later, he saw a male he didn’t know throw something at his car and shouted at him from the flat window.

Farquharson then walked towards the block of flats and shouted to him: “Come downstairs, I’ll slash you.”

Ms Petersen said Farquharson continued to shout for the man to come downstairs, which he refused to do, telling him he didn’t want to argue.

Farquharson then pulled out a large kitchen knife, approximately six or seven inches long, from the waistband of his trousers and shouted: “Just come down, bro. I’ll put a hole in your chest.”

The man contacted the police, but Farquharson left the area prior to their arrival.

Second knife incident

During a second incident at the same area on June 15 2023, Farquharson entered the Spar shop on Byron Square and produced a large knife concealed in a black scabbard in his waistband.

He started to shout at two males inside the shop, telling them: “I’m waiting for you outside, I will kill you.”

Farquharson brandished the knife towards the pair and continued to shout and swear, telling them: “You will see who I am. I will kill you. Come outside.”

He left the shop still holding the knife and was seen talking to people outside before running back to the shop before demanding the two men come outside.

Police were contacted by a member of the public and Farquharson left the area before they arrived.

However, when people later went to Farquharson’s home, they found a knife matching the description of the one he had in the shop.

In the dock, Farquharson pleaded guilty to two counts of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and brandishing a knife in public.

He also admitted one charge of being in possession of a knife in a public place.

‘The scourge of knife crime’

Defence solicitor John McLeod told the court that on the occasions mentioned “alcohol was part of the problem”.

“Mr Farquharson has told me that he has seen the error of his ways and has stopped drinking alcohol,” the solicitor said.

“He is a young man with a relatively limited record of offending and does appreciate the seriousness of his actions – and the trigger that alcohol can be.”

Mr McLeod also reminded the court about the Scottish Government legislation in relation to people under 25, which encourages courts to find an alternative to a custodial sentence, where possible.

Sheriff Summers told Farquharson: “There are very serious charges involving possession of a knife and making threats to members of the public.

“I have taken account of your background and what has been said by your solicitor but the legislation in relation to the sentencing of young people must be understood is not a get-out-of-jail-free card.

“You threatened members of the public with a knife on not one but two occasions.

“The scourge of knife crime is well known throughout the country and the court would not be doing its duty if I did not act.

“There’s simply no alternative to a custodial sentence in this case.”

Sheriff Summers sentenced Farquharson, of Kettlehill Crescent, Aberdeen, to a total of 24 months in prison.

