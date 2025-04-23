Buckie paedophile pensioner sent vile messages to decoy posing as girl, 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie paedophile pensioner sent vile messages to decoy posing as girl, 14

Duncan Moir, 71, believed he was talking to a teen called Molly on Facebook when he sent explicit sexual messages.

By Jenni Gee
Duncan Moir leaves Inverness Sheriff Court.
A paedophile pensioner who sent vile messages to an online decoy posing as a 14-year-old girl has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Duncan Moir believed he was talking to a teen called Molly on Facebook when he sent messages that explicitly detailed sexual acts.

He asked her intimate questions about her anatomy and warned her not to tell anyone about their chats, saying: “I would be in trouble because of your age baby.”

Moir, 71, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of attempting to communicate indecently with a child.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that on December 17 2023, a decoy pretending to be a 14-year-old girl called Molly on Facebook received a message from a profile named ‘Moir Duncan’.

The decoy asked how old Moir was, and he replied that he was “an old man” of 71.

OAP requested photos of ‘child’

He asked Molly how old she was, and she replied that she was 14.

Moir sent Molly a picture of himself and the pair engaged in general conversation, with Moir acknowledging that the “child” had school the next day.

He continued to message Molly, acknowledging the age difference between them and referring to her as “Baby”, before asking if she had a boyfriend.

When she replied that her last boyfriend had wanted to “touch and stuff” Moir told her the boyfriend had been “too horny for you” before requesting photographs of her.

After this, the conversation became more sexual with Moir describing a sex act to the “child” and telling her: “One good thing is doing that you won’t get pregnant”.

Pensioner questioned ‘child’ about her anatomy

He said that she “made him horny” and encouraged her to perform a solo sex act, before asking her intimate questions about her anatomy.

“He proceded over the coming days to repeatedly and explicitly detail how she could pleasure herself and how he would pleasure her this included oral and vaginal sex,” Ms Gair told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald.

She added: “At one point he said: ‘By the way, don’t tell anyone what I have been telling you or I would be in trouble because of your age, baby.”

The court heard Moir continually told “Molly” that he loved her and said he was “helping her to be safe from those that would take advantage of her.”

Paedophile hunters live-streamed confrontation

Throughout the exchanges, the decoy operator had been seeking assistance in identifying Moir.

When this was achieved a group called “Protecting Kids Scotland” confronted him at his home on March 17 of last year, live-streaming the results.

Police were contacted and Moir was cautioned and arrested.

His home was searched and devices containing the messages were recovered.

Solicitor Brent Lockie, for Moir, told the court his client had cooperated fully and resolved the case with an early plea.

He asked Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald to grant Moir, of Bede Road, Rathven, bail while he awaits sentencing.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Moir that she needed a criminal justice social work report and an assessment “to consider whether you should be sent on a programme for sex offenders – which you are now confirmed to be”.

She deferred sentencing to early June and placed Moir on the sex offenders register with immediate effect,  the eventual length of registration to be determined at sentencing.