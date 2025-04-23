Aberdeen sugar daddy swindler admits scissors stabbing

A notorious sugar daddy blackmailer has appeared in court and has shown an escalation in her offending from online scams to physical attacks.

Tiffany Anderson, 27, admitted violently assaulting one woman before robbing her of her belongings in a secluded lane close to the city centre.

Anderson also admitted a separate attack on a man in the north of Aberdeen using a pair of scissors, which left her victim injured.

Anderson was also arrested over her compliance with a community payback order put in place last year as an alternative to prison.

The assault on the woman took place on Pittodrie Lane, Aberdeen, on June 27 last year.

Scisssors stabbing

The charge states that Anderson, alongside a co-accused, struggled with the woman before punching her to the head and body, seizing her by the hair, causing her to fall to the ground where she was repeatedly struck to her head by Anderson’s knee.

She then also tried to steal the woman’s mobile phone before robbing her of the contents of her handbag.

Anderson assaulted the man on Cummings Park Terrace, Aberdeen, by repeatedly stabbing him with a pair of scissors.

It states that August 7 2023, Anderson brandished the scissors before stabbing the man to his injury.

She also admitted one charge of possession of a knife on July 7 2024.

Sextortion scams

The honey trap scam saw Anderson lure two men into buying sexual images and videos of her.

When she threatened to expose them, they paid her nearly £700 to keep their actions secret from their partners.

During a another sextortion scam, Anderson managed to extract £1,300 from four men using a similar strategy.

On that occasion, one of her victims stumped up around £600 to prevent his girlfriend from discovering that he had joined an online dating site.

Anderson set up fake profiles on ‘Secretbenefits.com’ and ‘Seeking.com’ before exchanging mobile phone numbers with those who contacted her.

She would then offer the men videos and photos of a sexual nature and, if they accepted her offer, use their messages against them to extort money.

Upon being sentenced on July 20 2021, the court heard how in July 2019, Anderson created a fake profile on Secret Benefits – which calls itself “a dating site for generous men and attractive women”.

She then targeted one married man, who sent her £30 in exchange for photos of a sexual nature.

Once the cash was received, Anderson messaged her victim, warning he “shouldn’t be cheating on his wife” and demanded £200 to stop her from sharing their intimate messages and conversations with his Facebook friends.

The man paid a total of £250 before blocking her from contacting him on WhatsApp.

Accused was living ‘nomadic lifestyle’

Her defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court that her recent arrest was due to his client “living a nomadic lifestyle” at the time and had not attended court.

“She was going from pillar to post, and no one could contact her,” he explained, adding that Anderson now has “a new address”.

“This warrant has been outstanding for some time, though, and she hasn’t come to the attention of the police in all that time,” Mr Burn stated.

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentence on Anderson, of Merkland Place, Aberdeen, until June in order for supplementary background reports to be carried out on her.

