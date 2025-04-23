Man accused of death crash allegedly drove at almost 200mph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man accused of death crash allegedly drove at almost 200mph

Josh Buchan is to stand trial accused of causing 19-year-old Ben Taylor's death in the South Deeside Road crash.

By Grant McCabe
Side by side of South Deeside Road closed sign and photo of Ben Taylor
Ben Taylor died in the crash on South Deeside Road.

An Aberdeen man is accused of driving at almost 200mph before a passenger in his car later died in a fatal crash.

Josh Buchan faces an allegation of causing the death of Ben Taylor, 19, after losing control of his Audi RS3 on the B9077 South Deeside Road in Aberdeen on September 25 2022.

Buchan is first charged with culpable and reckless conduct in the months before the incident.

South Deeside Road was closed following the crash. Image: DC Thomson

Prosecutors state the 25-year-old drove the Audi, which had been “modified by means unknown” to travel in excess of 155mph.

Driver accused of speeding at almost 200mph

The indictment claims Buchan went on to hit speeds of up to 194mph and drive on the wrong side of the road while he had passengers in the vehicle.

This is said to have occurred on various occasions between June 12 and September 20 2022, including in Anderson Drive in Aberdeen.

The death by dangerous driving charge goes on to state that Mr Taylor and another young man were in Buchan’s car on September 25 2022.

Buchan is again alleged to have gone at excessive speed – this time up to 118mph.

It is claimed he failed to keep the motor “under proper control” which resulted in him hitting a grass verge, leaving the road before colliding with bushes and trees.

Mr Taylor is said to have been so badly hurt in the late-night crash that he passed away.

The other passenger is also alleged to have been seriously injured.

Josh Buchan denies charges

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lawyers for Buchan, also of Aberdeen, pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

A trial was fixed and is scheduled to begin next March in Aberdeen.

The case could last around six days. Buchan is on bail meantime.

Following his death, Mr Taylor’s employers Cargo Carrier Solutions said the world would be “an empty place” without the teenager’s “big smile and laughter”.