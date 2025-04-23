Man accused of death crash allegedly drove at almost 200mph

An Aberdeen man is accused of driving at almost 200mph before a passenger in his car later died in a fatal crash.

Josh Buchan faces an allegation of causing the death of Ben Taylor, 19, after losing control of his Audi RS3 on the B9077 South Deeside Road in Aberdeen on September 25 2022.

Buchan is first charged with culpable and reckless conduct in the months before the incident.

Prosecutors state the 25-year-old drove the Audi, which had been “modified by means unknown” to travel in excess of 155mph.

Driver accused of speeding at almost 200mph

The indictment claims Buchan went on to hit speeds of up to 194mph and drive on the wrong side of the road while he had passengers in the vehicle.

This is said to have occurred on various occasions between June 12 and September 20 2022, including in Anderson Drive in Aberdeen.

The death by dangerous driving charge goes on to state that Mr Taylor and another young man were in Buchan’s car on September 25 2022.

Buchan is again alleged to have gone at excessive speed – this time up to 118mph.

It is claimed he failed to keep the motor “under proper control” which resulted in him hitting a grass verge, leaving the road before colliding with bushes and trees.

Mr Taylor is said to have been so badly hurt in the late-night crash that he passed away.

The other passenger is also alleged to have been seriously injured.

Josh Buchan denies charges

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lawyers for Buchan, also of Aberdeen, pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

A trial was fixed and is scheduled to begin next March in Aberdeen.

The case could last around six days. Buchan is on bail meantime.

Following his death, Mr Taylor’s employers Cargo Carrier Solutions said the world would be “an empty place” without the teenager’s “big smile and laughter”.