Man who sexually assaulted reveller in Peterhead nightclub avoids jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who sexually assaulted reveller in Peterhead nightclub avoids jail

Tomas Bartynkas was found guilty of the attack last month at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

By Jamie Ross
Tomas Bartnykas leaves Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Tomas Bartnykas leaves Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man who sexually assaulted a woman while she was on a night out with friends in Peterhead has avoided a prison sentence.

Tomas Bartnykas, 40, attacked the woman in Viva’s Bar and Nightclub in 2022 while she stood waiting to be served.

At Peterhead Sheriff Court last month, it took a jury less than two hours to find him guilty of reaching his hand underneath her dress and penetrating her with his fingers.

He was told this week that, as a direct alternative to spending time behind bars, he will now be made to carry out hundreds of hours of unpaid work within the community.

‘I never ever said you could touch me’

Bartnykas, of Clerkhill Place, did not give any evidence during his trial, but his victim fought back tears as she described what happened in the early hours of May 1.

Watching back CCTV footage of herself dancing with a man in the club, she recalled the moment she felt Bartnykas’ hand reach under her clothing.

She said: “I just froze.

“I was trying to push them off me. It just all happened really fast after that.”

She would go on to tell the court it was only after speaking to friends and family she realised the seriousness of the issue. She eventually gave a statement to police constables on May 11.

She said: “At first I didn’t want to. It’s a very stressful thing to go through.

“If something else happened to someone else, I would never forgive myself. My friends encouraged me to come forward.”

Under cross-examination by Bartnykas’ defence agent, Iain Jane, she also denied suggestions that the incident was consensual.

“There was never anything that would suggest that was okay for him to do,” she said.

“I never ever said you could touch me.”

Direct alternative to jail time

Bartnykas had been warned in March that custody was an option in the case.

Sheriff Craig Findlater, before dismissing him for background reports, said: “You should understand, and as no doubt Mr Jane has discussed with you previously, all sentencing powers are available to the court.”

Recalling the case yesterday, however, the sheriff stopped short of sending Bartnykas down.

Instead, he instructed him to complete 300 hours of unpaid work within the next year.

He will also be under the supervision of the social work department for 24 months, and be subject to the notification requirements for the same period.

 