Rosehearty man who attacked his neighbour in DVD row handed work order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Rosehearty man who attacked his neighbour in DVD row handed work order

Duncan Elrick, 42, said he assaulted the man after his partner was branded a "Skeletor-faced cow".

By Jamie Ross
Duncan Elrick appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court for the trial. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Duncan Elrick appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court for the trial. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson

A Rosehearty man who once ram-raided a shop with a digger has been sentenced for beating up a neighbour in a row over a DVD.

Duncan Elrick was jailed in 2019 after he drunkenly stole a digger and crashed it into Keith’s Spar store in an attempt to steal money from the bank machine, and was in the dock again last month standing trial for another crime.

The 42-year-old saw his case collapse, however, when he made the stunning admission that he had indeed gone outside to attack Michael Kennedy when he was outside their home making his partner upset.

He had previously lodged a special defence of self-defence.

‘A square fight’

But that defence unravelled as soon as Elrick, of Hillview Crescent, was questioned by fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister on why he did not just walk away or call the police if someone was acting in an abusive manner outside his home.

He said he went “looking for him to see what his problem was”.

“I’ve never said this was self-defence,” he added.

“I’m not disputing I went down to fight him, assault him.”

He also accused the procurator fiscal’s office of “exaggerating” the charges against his neighbour.

He said: “You’re trying to put words in my mouth – I’m sick of it!

“It was a square fight. I didn’t back down from him.”

It was also claimed in evidence that Mr Kennedy used the phrase “Skeletor-faced cow” to describe Elrick’s partner.

Under cross-examination by Elrick’s defence agent, Iain Jane, Mr Kennedy admitted his behaviour was “shocking”.

“I am aware my behaviour was shocking. I should have never said that. I should have walked away that day,” he said.

He maintained he was not the aggressor and that the row was sparked by his daughter not returning a DVD.

An alternative to custody

On Wednesday, Elrick was recalled to Peterhead to discover his fate.

Stopping short of sending him to prison for the assault, Sheriff Craig Findlater ordered him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within the community over the next year.

He will also be under the supervision of the social work department for the next 18 months.