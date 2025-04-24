Portlethen biker banned after hitting 130mph on Aberdeen roads

A Portlethen man has been banned from the roads for three years after admitting hitting speeds of 130mph on a motorbike.

Andrew Dinan, 28, was spotted by traffic cops riding a silver Honda 1000cc motorcycle through Altens in Aberdeen on June 24 last year.

Police were carrying out speed checks at the Loch of Loirston area and saw Dinan’s bike travelling over the speed limit just before 7pm.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Dinan undertook and swerved around other road users, hitting speeds of 130mph.

It is not Dinan’s first brush with traffic laws – in 2021 he was fined when his souped-up sports car became stuck in the sand at Stonehaven harbour.

Narrating the events his latest driving offence, fiscal depute Lydia Williams said the officers saw Dinan “accelerate harshly” and take a sharp turn onto the Aberdeen to Stonehaven Road, heading to Portlethen.

“He continued to accelerate,” Ms Williams said. “Officers observed the speed to reach 130mph.

“He swerved around several cars and undertook another all while travelling in excess of the speed limit.

“He made a harsh braking turn onto the Portlethen road, and the police were unable to take the same exit – meaning they lost sight of the bike.”

Officers later traced Dinan at his home address.

Perverting course of justice charge dropped

Charges of Dinan claiming the bike had been stolen and then dumped near Netherley Smithy were dropped by the Crown.

Police checks revealed there was no valid insurance policy or MOT certificate in place for the vehicle.

Dinan’s defence solicitor Ian Hingston said the motorbike did not belong to his client, but he did own a number of cars and thought he had valid group insurance.

“This was a lack of due diligence on his part,” Mr Hingston said.

“Clearly, this is a very bad example of driving, and he accepts that.

“What is disappointing is he has always been a law-abiding citizen.

“He works as an engineer all over the world and has a licence to work as a personal security detail.

“He also drives for the blind in his spare time. He is ashamed and embarrassed by his actions.”

Threat to public

Sheriff Rhona Wark banned Dinan for 36 months and ordered that he must sit an extended driving test to be reunited with his licence.

Dinan, of Cairngrassie Drive, Portlethen, was also fined £2,575 as Sheriff Wark said his driving posed a threat to the public.

“This reflects the severity and seriousness of the driving and the manner of the offence.”

Dinan was admonished for driving without insurance and an MOT.