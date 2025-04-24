Portlethen biker banned after hitting 130mph on Aberdeen roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Portlethen biker banned after hitting 130mph on Aberdeen roads

Andrew Dinan - who previous hit the headlines when his yellow sports car got stuck in the sand at Stonehaven harbour - will have to re-sit his test.

By Joanne Warnock
Andrew Dinan was convicted of dangerous driving.
A Portlethen man has been banned from the roads for three years after admitting hitting speeds of 130mph on a motorbike.

Andrew Dinan, 28, was spotted by traffic cops riding a silver Honda 1000cc motorcycle through Altens in Aberdeen on June 24 last year.

Police were carrying out speed checks at the Loch of Loirston area and saw Dinan’s bike travelling over the speed limit just before 7pm.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Dinan undertook and swerved around other road users, hitting speeds of 130mph.

It is not Dinan’s first brush with traffic laws – in 2021 he was fined when his souped-up sports car became stuck in the sand at Stonehaven harbour.

Narrating the events his latest driving offence, fiscal depute Lydia Williams said the officers saw Dinan “accelerate harshly” and take a sharp turn onto the Aberdeen to Stonehaven Road, heading to Portlethen.

“He continued to accelerate,” Ms Williams said. “Officers observed the speed to reach 130mph.

“He swerved around several cars and undertook another all while travelling in excess of the speed limit.

“He made a harsh braking turn onto the Portlethen road, and the police were unable to take the same exit – meaning they lost sight of the bike.”

Officers later traced Dinan at his home address.

Perverting course of justice charge dropped

Charges of Dinan claiming the bike had been stolen and then dumped near Netherley Smithy were dropped by the Crown.

Police checks revealed there was no valid insurance policy or MOT certificate in place for the vehicle.

Dinan’s defence solicitor Ian Hingston said the motorbike did not belong to his client, but he did own a number of cars and thought he had valid group insurance.

“This was a lack of due diligence on his part,” Mr Hingston said.

“Clearly, this is a very bad example of driving, and he accepts that.

“What is disappointing is he has always been a law-abiding citizen.

“He works as an engineer all over the world and has a licence to work as a personal security detail.

“He also drives for the blind in his spare time. He is ashamed and embarrassed by his actions.”

Threat to public

Sheriff Rhona Wark banned Dinan for 36 months and ordered that he must sit an extended driving test to be reunited with his licence.

Dinan, of Cairngrassie Drive, Portlethen, was also fined £2,575 as Sheriff Wark said his driving posed a threat to the public.

“This reflects the severity and seriousness of the driving and the manner of the offence.”

Dinan was admonished for driving without insurance and an MOT.

 

 