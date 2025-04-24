Killer dad threatened to murder Codona’s worker after his child was deemed too small for ride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Killer dad threatened to murder Codona’s worker after his child was deemed too small for ride

Shaun Stewart, also known as Paton, served six years behind bars over the death of Kemnay dad Dean Jamieson in 2006. 

By David McPhee
Shaun Stewart, also known as Paton, was handed a fine for threatening a fairground worker. Image: DC Thomson.
A convicted killer has been fined after he flew into a violent rage and threatened to murder an Aberdeen fairground worker who refused to let his undersized son on a ride.

Shaun Stewart, also known as Paton, became incensed when a member of staff at Codona’s in Aberdeen stopped the six-year-old from getting on a ride and told the worker he had done time for murder.

The 39-year-old dad then took his rage onto social media, making chilling threats to give the worker a “permanent smile”.

Stewart served six years of a decade-long sentence in a young offenders’ institution for culpable homicide over the death of Kemnay dad Dean Jamieson in 2006.

Dean Jamieson and his son Tyler.

He also served nearly three years in prison for an opportunistic knife-point robbery of former Dons player David Dangana in 2018.

‘His day will come’

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that at around 2.30pm on August 24 last year, staff at Codona’s were operating the rides and refused a boy entry due to his height.

This prompted Stewart to shout at the staff, telling them: “You don’t know who you’re messing with, I’ll smash you.”

Stewart continued to be aggressive with staff, focusing his attention on one worker, with other staff attempting to intervene and calm him down.

“The accused then stated that he had been to prison for murder and stated that he was going to murder the complainer,” Mrs Williams said.

Codona’s Amusement Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Following this incident, Stewart left the area but took to Facebook to vent his anger, posting that he was “raging” and going to “do the c*** right in”.

“He won’t be smiling when he’s pointing me out for giving him a permanent smile,” Stewart wrote, adding: “His day will come, I will see him out walking around Aberdeen 100%.”

In the dock, Stewart admitted one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by uttering threats of violence, racially offensive language and threatening to damage property.

Shaun Stewart, also known as Paton, has previously been locked up for killing Dean Jamieson. Image: DC Thomson.

Accused behaviour described as ‘disgraceful’

Defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court that his client had gone out for the day with his family when his six-year-old son was stopped by Codona’s staff.

“Mr Stewart became incensed with the manner in which they stopped his child,” the solicitor said.

“His son is only six,” Mr Burn stated, adding: “Mr Stewart admits thereafter he behaved in the manner libelled.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Stewart: “Obviously this does you no credit.

“I understand you believe the member of staff manhandled your child, but your behaviour was disgraceful – and posting about it on social media is even worse.”

Sheriff Wark fined Stewart, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, a total of £790.

