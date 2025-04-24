Aberdeen man admits sex assault on Costa barista

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man admits sex assault on Costa barista

Christopher Barron, 38, admitted touching the coffee shop worker on the buttocks.

By Joanne Warnock
Christopher Barron appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
A convicted Aberdeen sex offender has been placed under supervision after sexually assaulting a coffee shop worker in the city centre last year.

Christopher Barron, 38, admitted following one of the baristas at the Costa coffee shop and then standing closely behind her, touching her on the buttocks.

Barron carried out the assault on June 10 last year while on bail, which had been granted just weeks before at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Lurking around coffee shop

The court heard Barron had been lurking around the cafe after staff began their shifts at 7.30am.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams said Barron spotted a female member of staff pushing a trolley into the storeroom.

“[Barron] followed her,” Ms Williams went on. “He came closely up to her as she approached the cash register.

“She turned her head and was aware of [Barron] standing behind her and getting closer to her.”

Frightening assault

Barron was holding his phone in his right hand, the court was told, and Ms Williams added: “He then touched her buttocks with his hand and thrust his phone on the floor – bending down behind her to pick it up.

“CCTV from the shop showed him very purposefully dropping his phone behind her.”

The woman was said to be “scared” but managed to “disconnect herself from him”.

Barron walked away, and another member of staff confirmed they had seen him touch the woman on her buttocks.

The court heard Barron then became hostile and began shouting and swearing at the staff and refused to leave.

“He was walking back and forth,” Ms Williams said.

The police were contacted, and Barron was charged and arrested, stating to officers: “Are you having a laugh?”

Admitted assault

Barron admitted one charge of sexual assault and another of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

His defence solicitor, Michael Horsman, said his client had been “extremely anxious” about appearing in court later that day and had a background of drugs misuse.

Sheriff Rhona Wark placed Barron on the Sex Offenders Register for 12 months and placed him under supervision for the same period.

Barron, of Summerhill Drive, Aberdeen, was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within 12 months.

Previous conviction

In 2022, Barron was convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl on an Aberdeen bus and made a series of disgusting comments towards three underage girls during the journey.

He appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in September 2022 and admitted making repeated lewd remarks to the girls.

All of them were only 12 years old at the time and were told by Barron they were “sexy” and that he would “destroy them”.

He then told the group of girls that they “wouldn’t be able to walk for weeks”.

Barron even sexually assaulted one of the 12-year-olds by slapping the girl’s bottom.

 