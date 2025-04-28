Lorry driver narrowly avoided collision after careless A96 overtake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Lorry driver narrowly avoided collision after careless A96 overtake

The professional driver's solicitor said his client was aware the consequences could have been "far more serious".

By Jenni Gee
Drainage work to be carried out on A96 near Kintore.
The incident occurred on the A96 near Auldearn. File image: Google Street View

A lorry driver narrowly avoided a collision after he misjudged an overtake on the A96.

Stuart Revill admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court, following the incident on April 26 last year near the Auldearn junction.

His solicitor told the court Revill was “aware that there could have been far more serious consequences”.

At the hearing in Inverness, Revill admitted an amended charge of careless driving.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that on the date in question, a driver travelling from Inverness to Aberdeenshire on the A96 had become aware of Revill’s lorry behind them as they travelled through Nairn.

He said that as the two vehicles travelled down the hill towards the Auldearn junction, the witness “became aware of the accused vehicle coming alongside him and, in fact, overtaking him”.

Driver narrowly avoided collision

“The vehicle coming the other way had to brake and the collision was avoided, albeit relatively narrowly,” he said.

Solicitor Darran Khorasani told the court 55-year-old Revill had been an HGV driver for two decades.

He said: “Mr Revill would like to apologise to the court for this misjudgement.  He did not see the other vehicle coming and misjudged the space available to him.

“He is aware that there could have been far more serious consequences for himself and other drivers.”

The solicitor told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that disqualification would result in his client losing his livelihood entirely.

Careless HGV driver avoids disqualification

Sheriff Cruickshank said: “The matter was originally to be prosecuted by way of dangerous driving; The Crown have accepted that this is a case of careless driving.

“The narrative related to an overtaking manoeuvre where you were driving a motor lorry, it is still accepted that the manoeuvre you carried out was not safe in the circumstances.”

The sheriff said that the offence fell short of necessitating a disqualification and instead fined Revill, of Anderson Drive, Fortrose, £940 and endorsed his licence with seven penalty points.