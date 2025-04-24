Animal porn on Lhanbryde man’s iPhone was WhatsApp ‘banter’, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Animal porn on Lhanbryde man’s iPhone was WhatsApp ‘banter’, court hears

Josh Clark, 30, said three extreme porn videos were on his phone because someone else sent them to him in a group chat.

By Jamie Ross
Josh Clark at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Lhanbryde man who had videos of animal pornography on his mobile phone said he only had them because it was “banter” in a WhatsApp group chat.

Josh Clark’s home was raided in July 2023 by police who seized an iPhone within his bedroom.

On it were three videos of humans having sex with animals.

At Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday, when he appeared for sentencing, the court was told the 30-year-old’s device automatically downloaded the content between 2018 and the date he was raided because he was part of a WhatsApp group that thought the videos were “banter”.

‘It’s a matter of enormous embarrassment’

Clark, of St Brydes Court, had earlier pleaded guilty to possessing the videos on the day of his trial last month and sentence was deferred to yesterday for background reports on his circumstances.

At this sentencing, defence solicitor Stephen Carty explained how his client came to have the porn and said he had no idea they were illegal.

“Somebody else posted these videos onto the group,” he said.

“My submission, my lord, is that we have a situation where there was generally banter going on. These videos are placed on there by another individual. It’s a matter of enormous embarrassment to him.

“At the time, he indicated to me he had no idea this was actually illegal.

“The whole situation has had quite a significant effect on Mr Clark. Certainly, in dealings with my firm, he’s always been extremely anxious regarding this case and extremely upset.”

He added that the conviction has been a “significant and serious lesson” for Clark.

Sentence deferred for good behaviour

Presiding over the case, Sheriff David Harvie said he was satisfied Clark had not sought to download illegal porn on purpose.

He said: “You appear before the court as a first offender and there is nothing in the material before me to suggest that this is material that you have downloaded other than being sent.

“In all the circumstances, I’m prepared to deal with this by way of a structure of deferred sentence.”

His ruling, to defer sentence, will mean Clark must endeavour to be of good character and behaviour for the next six months before returning to court once more.