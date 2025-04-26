Grieving Lossiemouth man kicked off at police who interrupted ash spreading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Grieving Lossiemouth man kicked off at police who interrupted ash spreading

Kyle Mackenzie launched into a tirade against police officers when a container containing his brother's ashes was spilled.

By Jamie Ross
Elgin Sheriff Court sign
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A grieving Lossiemouth man launched into a tirade against police officers when they came across him while he was attempting to spread his brother’s ashes.

Kyle Mackenzie, of Macdonald Drive, was in Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday to face sentencing for acting in an abusive and threatening manner last month.

The 27-year-old had been approached by police officers on March 30 after they received a call from his partner who was concerned about his mental wellbeing.

They found him sitting in his car in Lossiemouth High School’s car park at about 7.45pm.

But when they began to search him, Mackenzie became aggressive and was ultimately taken into their vehicle. Matters only became worse from there.

‘There was an unfortunate incident’

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that Mackenzie had not been causing problems for the police until the ashes of his brother were uncovered during a search.

“He was initially cooperative with police,” he said.

“They carried out a search of his person. It was during that point his demeanor changed when a small black container was removed from his jacket pocket.

“The accused informed the police that these were, in fact, his brother’s ashes.

“While speaking with officers he became to become more verbally aggressive. He intimated he did not want to leave the area of Lossiemouth until he returned to his home address and collected a picture frame with a picture of his brother in it.

“He became more irate and was then taken to the police vehicle due to his behaviour.

“Whilst in the police vehicle, there was an unfortunate incident whereby the accused opened the black container and some of the ashes spilled out.

“The accused began to raise his voice and call the police ‘pricks’ and ‘c****’.”

His behaviour continued despite requests for him to stop, and he was eventually cautioned and charged.

Mackenzie’s defence agent, Stephen Carty, told the court Mackenzie was in the town that evening with the intention of scattering the ashes of his brother.

“He was rather upset and emotional given the situation,” he said.

“He clearly was not expecting to have any contact with Police Scotland.

“He has to accept that he became rather upset at the police involvement.”

‘An alternative to custody’

Sentencing Mackenzie, who appeared on remand from HMP Inverness during the hearing, Sheriff David Harvie ordered him to complete 80 hours of unpaid work within the community over the next six months.

He also placed Mackenzie under the supervision of the social work department for a period of one year, saying it was “clear” he needed help in dealing with his personal circumstances.

“There’s obviously tragic circumstances underlying all of this. It’s pretty clear in the terms of the report that you need help in coping with all of this and a variety of other issues,” Sheriff Harvie said.

“I am prepared to deal with this notwithstanding your record by way of an alternative to custody.”

 