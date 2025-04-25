Craigellachie drug-driver banned from the roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Craigellachie drug-driver banned from the roads

Charlie Gillespie. 20, was almost three times over the limit when she drove her car on the A941 between Dufftown and Craigellachie.

By Jamie Ross
Charlie Gillespie at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Craigellachie woman who drove while over the limit on drugs has been banned from the roads for a year.

Charlie Gillespie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday with her co-accused, Jamie Brown, to submit guilty pleas to being almost three times over the limit on benzoylecgonine, a compound associated with cocaine, and to also possessing a wrap of cocaine when she was searched.

Meanwhile, Brown admitted to also driving while over the limit on the same drug and to having cocaine with the intent to supply it.

He was told to return to court next month to discover his fate.

Hid cocaine wrap for Brown

Gillespie, however, faced immediate sentencing.

Giving a narrative of events, fiscal depute Shay Treanor said officers were on patrol at about 6.50pm on the evening of June 17 when the 20-year-old came to their attention on the A941 between Dufftown and Craigellachie.

When she was stopped, a roadside test returned a positive for drugs and she was arrested.

A search of her person at Elgin Police Station also uncovered a single wrap of cocaine valued between £80 and £100.

Her blood sample returned a reading of 142mg of benzoylecgonine with 100ml. The limit is 50mg.

Gillespie’s defence solicitor, Michael Chapman, branded it a “classic case” of drugs metabolising in someone’s system long after they thought it would.

Hid cocaine on request

“In fairness to her, I think I can say that nothing in the police statements suggested that her presentation to the police caused concern,” Mr Chapman said.

“She tells me she has not consumed drugs since this incident.”

On being in possession of cocaine, Mr Chapman added: “The position is Mr Brown gave a wrap of cocaine to Miss Gillespie to hide when he was aware of the police interest in his vehicle. Miss Gillespie explained to the police that is what had happened.”

Sentencing Gillespie, Sheriff David Harvie said he was taking into account her age and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“You will appreciate, however, that the offences to which you pled guilty do carry certain minimum disposals,” he added.

In addition to banning her from the roads for one year, he also fined Gillespie, whose address was given as Lawrence Road, £300 for driving while over the limit, and £200 for being in possession of cocaine.

Ahead of his own sentencing, Brown has been handed an interim disqualification from driving.