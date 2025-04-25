Craigellachie drug-driver banned from the roads

A Craigellachie woman who drove while over the limit on drugs has been banned from the roads for a year.

Charlie Gillespie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday with her co-accused, Jamie Brown, to submit guilty pleas to being almost three times over the limit on benzoylecgonine, a compound associated with cocaine, and to also possessing a wrap of cocaine when she was searched.

Meanwhile, Brown admitted to also driving while over the limit on the same drug and to having cocaine with the intent to supply it.

He was told to return to court next month to discover his fate.

Hid cocaine wrap for Brown

Gillespie, however, faced immediate sentencing.

Giving a narrative of events, fiscal depute Shay Treanor said officers were on patrol at about 6.50pm on the evening of June 17 when the 20-year-old came to their attention on the A941 between Dufftown and Craigellachie.

When she was stopped, a roadside test returned a positive for drugs and she was arrested.

A search of her person at Elgin Police Station also uncovered a single wrap of cocaine valued between £80 and £100.

Her blood sample returned a reading of 142mg of benzoylecgonine with 100ml. The limit is 50mg.

Gillespie’s defence solicitor, Michael Chapman, branded it a “classic case” of drugs metabolising in someone’s system long after they thought it would.

Hid cocaine on request

“In fairness to her, I think I can say that nothing in the police statements suggested that her presentation to the police caused concern,” Mr Chapman said.

“She tells me she has not consumed drugs since this incident.”

On being in possession of cocaine, Mr Chapman added: “The position is Mr Brown gave a wrap of cocaine to Miss Gillespie to hide when he was aware of the police interest in his vehicle. Miss Gillespie explained to the police that is what had happened.”

Sentencing Gillespie, Sheriff David Harvie said he was taking into account her age and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“You will appreciate, however, that the offences to which you pled guilty do carry certain minimum disposals,” he added.

In addition to banning her from the roads for one year, he also fined Gillespie, whose address was given as Lawrence Road, £300 for driving while over the limit, and £200 for being in possession of cocaine.

Ahead of his own sentencing, Brown has been handed an interim disqualification from driving.