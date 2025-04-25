Beauly groper put on sex offenders register after grabbing stranger’s breasts at music event

A woman enjoying an Inverness-shire music festival was shocked when her breasts were grabbed twice by a stranger in the audience.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that the victim retreated to another part of the Beauly Holiday Park to join her husband and friends but was followed by 47-year-old Andrew MacLean.

He then carried out the same sexual assault in front of her stunned and angry spouse.

MacLean, of Dunmore Road, Beauly, had initially denied the indecent assault which occurred on May 18 last year at the Beauly Buzz event.

‘Completely unacceptable behaviour’

But after hearing her evidence at the start of a trial, he changed his plea to guilty and sentence was deferred for a background report.

MacLean appeared before Sheriff Gary Aitken, who read the report and commented: “The report indicates that he is more of an idiot than a sex pest and there is a clear recommendation.”

He ordered that MacLean remain under social work supervision and on the sex offenders register for six months.

The sheriff told him: “Hopefully with the benefit of sobriety and hindsight, you have learned an important lesson that someone who gets drunk and thinks he is being funny, actually isn’t.

“This was completely unacceptable behaviour. I hope this is the last time we ever see you in court.”