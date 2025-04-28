Man found hiding in cupboard by police was £5,000 cannabis dealer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Man found hiding in cupboard by police was £5,000 cannabis dealer

Lewis Henderson, 25, had struggled to rejoin society in a positive manner and had started dealing drugs, his solicitor said.

By David McPhee
Lewis Henderson. Image: Facebook
A drug dealer who was found hiding in a cupboard at his former partner’s house also had more than £5,000 of cannabis in his possession.

Lewis Henderson was in breach of a court order when he was found hiding inside his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom cupboard at a property in Turriff in November last year.

When police brought the 25-year-old out and searched him, they discovered he had hundreds of pounds in cash in his pocket.

A further search of his bag revealed it contained more than £5,000 of cannabis, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

‘Large quantity of green herbal substance’

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend stated that on November 6 2024, the police were informed that Henderson had breached his non-harassment order in relation to his former partner.

At around 10.30am the following day, police attended an address in Turriff to check on Henderson’s ex-girlfriend, who didn’t answer the door.

A family friend later arrived and allowed the police entry to the property, and Henderson’s former partner then came to the door and spoke with them.

Police searched the premises and found Henderson hiding within a cupboard in the master bedroom.

They checked his clothing and found £500 in his pocket. They then checked his bag, where they found a “large quantity of green herbal substance”, the fiscal depute said.

Dozens of self-seal bags were found within the bag, which was later deemed to be cannabis.

A further search of the property was carried out and various drug paraphernalia was found.

The maximum street value of cannabis seized was more than £5,000, Mr Townsend said.

In the dock, Henderson pleaded guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and a second charge of breaching a non-harassment order.

Accused ‘struggled’ to reintegrate

Defence solicitor Alannah Comerford told the court that her client had given the explanation that he and his former partner have a child together, and that’s why he was there.

“I have made it clear to him that it’s a court order and that it’s not up to them as to whether they comply,” the solicitor said.

Ms Comerford added that Henderson had “struggled” to integrate properly back into society following his release from prison and “unfortunately fell back into” drug dealing.

“He slipped back into that lifestyle, but he doesn’t want to live like that anymore – he wants to make significant efforts to live a positive lifestyle.”

Sheriff William Summers described Henderson’s position as “precarious” due to his previous convictions and the fact that he had previously served a prison sentence.

Sentencing him to an alternative to a period in custody, Sheriff Summers warned Henderson that if he didn’t comply, it would be a “virtual certainty” that a prison sentence would follow.

He made Henderson, of Gordon Road, Turriff, subject to a community payback order with two years supervision and ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff also made Henderson subject to a restriction of liberty order for six months.

