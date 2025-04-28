Men accused of using hammer in Inverness attempted murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Men accused of using hammer in Inverness attempted murder

Liam Miller, 24, and Liam McAllister, 19, were arrested following the incident, which was also alleged to have involved a "sharp instrument".

By David Love
Police at the scene of the alleged attack in the Balloan Road area of Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
Two men have appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a teenager with a hammer.

Liam Miller, 24, and Liam McAllister, 19, were arrested following the incident in the Hilton area of Inverness at the weekend.

It is alleged they assaulted 19-year-old Sean Smith with a hammer and a “sharp instrument” in Morvich Way on Saturday April 26.

Mr Smith was taken to the hospital in Inverness with serious injuries.

He was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where his condition was described as stable.

Attempted murder charge

The charge alleges Miller and McAllister attempted to murder Mr Smith by repeatedly striking him on the body with a hammer and sharp instrument to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

During this afternoon’s private appearance at Inverness Sheriff Court, Miller was represented by solicitor John MacColl and McAllister was represented by Marc Dickson.

Both made no plea and were committed for further examination. They were each released on bail.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45pm on Saturday, 26 April, we received a report of a disturbance in the Balloan Road area of Inverness.

“Emergency services attended and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital in Inverness with serious injuries and later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his condition is described as stable.

“Two men, aged 19 and 24, have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.”