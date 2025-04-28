Men accused of using hammer in Inverness attempted murder

Two men have appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a teenager with a hammer.

Liam Miller, 24, and Liam McAllister, 19, were arrested following the incident in the Hilton area of Inverness at the weekend.

It is alleged they assaulted 19-year-old Sean Smith with a hammer and a “sharp instrument” in Morvich Way on Saturday April 26.

Mr Smith was taken to the hospital in Inverness with serious injuries.

He was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where his condition was described as stable.

Attempted murder charge

The charge alleges Miller and McAllister attempted to murder Mr Smith by repeatedly striking him on the body with a hammer and sharp instrument to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

During this afternoon’s private appearance at Inverness Sheriff Court, Miller was represented by solicitor John MacColl and McAllister was represented by Marc Dickson.

Both made no plea and were committed for further examination. They were each released on bail.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45pm on Saturday, 26 April, we received a report of a disturbance in the Balloan Road area of Inverness.

“Emergency services attended and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital in Inverness with serious injuries and later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his condition is described as stable.

“Two men, aged 19 and 24, have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.”