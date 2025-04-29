Newburgh paedophile caught AGAIN as police find more indecent images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newburgh paedophile caught AGAIN as police find more indecent images

Jayme William's solicitor expressed dismay that the 31-year-old was back in court so soon after his initial conviction last year.

By David McPhee
Jayme Williams was caught with indecent images of children for the second time. Image: X.
A Newburgh paedophile was snared by police with even more child abuse material just months after his first conviction for the crime.

Jayme Williams, 31, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted being in possession of around 118 images of children on his phone, many of which were of the most serious category.

Williams, a former bank worker, was sentenced in March last year after he was caught with around 100 images on his devices, but told police he hadn’t “meant” to download them and that he hadn’t been “purposefully” seeking out.

Regarding his new crimes, his solicitor, Michael Burnett, expressed his dismay that Williams was caught with more illegal images less than four months after his last court appearance.

He told the court that since Williams’ first conviction, his client’s whole life had “come crashing down”.

Williams’ phone seized by police

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that on May 20 last year, a search warrant was granted for Williams’ home after intelligence had been received that a device at that address had been downloading child abuse material.

“A red Samsung phone was provided by the accused and seized,” Ms Petersen said, adding that the phone was examined by cybercrime officers and found to contain child sex abuse material

She stated that 52 Category A images, 30 Category B images and 36 Category C images were discovered on the device.

All the children featured in the images were underage.

It follows Williams court appearance last year where he was placed on the sex offenders register for two years for having a similar number of indecent images on his phone.

In the dock, Williams pleaded guilty to one charge of downloading child abuse material.

‘Here we are again’

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett told the court that his client’s actions had occurred “shortly after the conclusion of the earlier indictment” and added that this was Williams second conviction for the same crime.

“Mr Williams said all of that came crashing down, he lost his job, and his wife lost her job due to her association with him. I said all of this on the last occasion and here we are again,” Mr Burnett said.

“Not long after the conclusion of that first case, Mr Williams started doing it again.

“It’s a real illness he has,” the solicitor said, adding: “He doesn’t know why he is drawn to this material, but he needs to stop this kind of offending.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnstone told Williams that he had committed this offence while subject to a community payback order imposed by the court on the last occasion.

Paedophile sentenced

“Your actions were deliberate, planned and carried out for your own sexual gratification,” she said.

Adding that she had strongly considered imposing a custodial sentence, the sheriff said she deemed a high tariff order with programme work a “more appropriate sentence” for Williams.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Johnston sentenced Williams to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to undertake 300 hours of unpaid work.

In order to “protect the public”, she also made Williams subject to a sexual harm prevention order, meaning all his use of electronic devices will be monitored, and ordered him to take part in a sex offender programme.

Sheriff Johnson also placed Williams, of Kestrel Road, Newburgh, on the sex offenders register for three years.

