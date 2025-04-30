Peterhead man found guilty of raping woman four times in 90 minutes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Peterhead man found guilty of raping woman four times in 90 minutes

Giedrius Urbonavicius, 54, was convicted by majority verdict following a week-long trial at the High Court in Aberdeen. 

By David McPhee
The Mercatgate Sheriff Court Annex and High Court building in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
A man has been found guilty of repeatedly raping a woman at a property in Peterhead.

Giedrius Urbonavicius, 54, was convicted by majority verdict following a week-long trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

During the trial, it was stated that the female victim told police she was raped around four times during a 90-minute ordeal.

The woman eventually threatened Urbonavicius, a Lithuanian national, with a blade to get him to leave her property.

Urbonavicius, who had claimed throughout the trial that the sex was consensual, was found guilty of putting his arm around the woman and carrying her before throwing her onto a bed where he repeatedly raped her to her injury.

The incident occurred on September 15 2022.

Woman called friend following rape

One witness, a man in his early 70s, told the court that during the early hours of the morning the woman had called him to say: “I’ve just been raped”.

The woman had stated that at some point following the incident, she had gone into the kitchen and grabbed a knife, which she used to threaten Urbonavicius and get him to leave.

Advocate depute Robert Weir asked the witness if woman told him whether she knew her attacker?

“She just said he was a foreigner and that she had had no previous association with him,” he replied.

Accused was ‘quiet’ in taxi

Taxi driver Omar Choudhury also gave evidence, telling the court that he had picked up the woman and Urbonavicius from Drummer’s Corner at around 10am the previous day and took them to the house.

He described Urbonavicius as “quiet” during the journey.

According to a statement given by the victim, she and Urbonavicius were drinking within the property when the attack occurred at some point later that evening.

She stated to police that she was raped four times in 90 minutes.

She also told them that at some point, Urbonavicius carried her from the bedroom and into the living room, where he continued the ordeal.

Following the jury’s verdict, Judge Graham Buchanan remanded Urbonavicius, of Leask Avenue, Peterhead, in custody.

He deferred sentence on Urbonavicius in order for background reports to be carried out.

