Peterhead man found guilty of raping woman four times in 90 minutes

A man has been found guilty of repeatedly raping a woman at a property in Peterhead.

Giedrius Urbonavicius, 54, was convicted by majority verdict following a week-long trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

During the trial, it was stated that the female victim told police she was raped around four times during a 90-minute ordeal.

The woman eventually threatened Urbonavicius, a Lithuanian national, with a blade to get him to leave her property.

Urbonavicius, who had claimed throughout the trial that the sex was consensual, was found guilty of putting his arm around the woman and carrying her before throwing her onto a bed where he repeatedly raped her to her injury.

The incident occurred on September 15 2022.

Woman called friend following rape

One witness, a man in his early 70s, told the court that during the early hours of the morning the woman had called him to say: “I’ve just been raped”.

The woman had stated that at some point following the incident, she had gone into the kitchen and grabbed a knife, which she used to threaten Urbonavicius and get him to leave.

Advocate depute Robert Weir asked the witness if woman told him whether she knew her attacker?

“She just said he was a foreigner and that she had had no previous association with him,” he replied.

Accused was ‘quiet’ in taxi

Taxi driver Omar Choudhury also gave evidence, telling the court that he had picked up the woman and Urbonavicius from Drummer’s Corner at around 10am the previous day and took them to the house.

He described Urbonavicius as “quiet” during the journey.

According to a statement given by the victim, she and Urbonavicius were drinking within the property when the attack occurred at some point later that evening.

She stated to police that she was raped four times in 90 minutes.

She also told them that at some point, Urbonavicius carried her from the bedroom and into the living room, where he continued the ordeal.

Following the jury’s verdict, Judge Graham Buchanan remanded Urbonavicius, of Leask Avenue, Peterhead, in custody.

He deferred sentence on Urbonavicius in order for background reports to be carried out.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.