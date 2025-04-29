Aberdeen woman, 53, in court after £100,000 of heroin found in car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen woman, 53, in court after £100,000 of heroin found in car

Rona Bain was arrested following the late-night traffic stop on the A90 near Fordoun last week. 

By Ewan Cameron
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A 53-year-old Aberdeen woman has appeared in court after £100,000 of heroin was found in a car on the A90.

Rona Bain was arrested following the late-night traffic stop near Fordoun last week.

She appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and made no plea to a single charge under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Police stopped the car at 12.50am on Friday on the A90 near Fordoun and the six-figure quantity of Class A drugs was discovered.

Accused granted bail

Detective Inspector John Pirie, of Police Scotland, said: “This recovery shows our commitment to disrupting the supply of drugs in our communities.

“It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy and we will continue to work with partner agencies to tackle this issue and make our communities safer.

“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we would continue to urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Bain was committed for further examination and granted bail.