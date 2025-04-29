Aberdeen woman, 53, in court after £100,000 of heroin found in car

A 53-year-old Aberdeen woman has appeared in court after £100,000 of heroin was found in a car on the A90.

Rona Bain was arrested following the late-night traffic stop near Fordoun last week.

She appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and made no plea to a single charge under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Police stopped the car at 12.50am on Friday on the A90 near Fordoun and the six-figure quantity of Class A drugs was discovered.

Accused granted bail

Detective Inspector John Pirie, of Police Scotland, said: “This recovery shows our commitment to disrupting the supply of drugs in our communities.

“It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy and we will continue to work with partner agencies to tackle this issue and make our communities safer.

“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we would continue to urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Bain was committed for further examination and granted bail.