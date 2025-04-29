Detective Inspector John Pirie, of Police Scotland, said: “This recovery shows our commitment to disrupting the supply of drugs in our communities.
“It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy and we will continue to work with partner agencies to tackle this issue and make our communities safer.
“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we would continue to urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.”
Bain was committed for further examination and granted bail.
Aberdeen woman, 53, in court after £100,000 of heroin found in car