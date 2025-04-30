Fraserburgh man carried out vicious early hours assault for £120 in cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Fraserburgh man carried out vicious early hours assault for £120 in cash

Craig Murray admitted to stamping on another man's head repeatedly.

By Jamie Ross
Craig Murray at an earlier hearing of the case at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Fraserburgh man has admitted to carrying out a violent early-morning attack on his victim to rob him of just £120, a court has heard.

Craig Murray, appearing on remand from HMP Grampian, was in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court to stand trial for a host of charges, including assault, theft, and threatening to set fire to a woman’s home.

But the 33-year-old had a change of heart mid-way through the trial and changed his plea to guilty after hearing first-hand evidence of his attack.

Murray’s 27-year-old victim, who gave his testimony by video link, said he had been living in the Scalloway Court area of Fraserburgh at the time and had been alone in his flat when Murray arrived on his doorstep at 2am clad in a camouflaged balaclava and, in a Scouse accent, demanded entry into his property.

He was unsure of the exact date, but court papers suggest it took place on an occasion between April 13 and 18 last year.

Victim describes brutal assault and robbery

The man said: “He came in, sat on my sofa, and that’s when everything kind of started.

“He put my Xbox into a bag, he smacked me a few times. He said I owed him money for drugs.

“He stamped on my head. He gave me a good left hook to my face, and that split my lip. He started punching me on the face, stamping on my head. I didn’t see it coming.

“I basically laid on the floor crying, asking him to stop.

“When I was on the floor he stamped on my head a couple of times.”

As the assault went on, the man added he was also threatened with death.

“He said he could hang me in my stairway and no one would care,” he said.

The attack happened between 2am and 4am before Murray walked him to Fraserburgh’s Watermill Service Station and then Asda to withdraw £120 from his account.

Asked by fiscal depute Brian Young why he handed his bank card and PIN number over, the man said the alternative was getting beaten up more.

‘It was easier giving him my bank card than suffering’

Saying he was “terrified” for his life, the victim said: “I knew he had the capability of doing a lot worse.

“It was easier giving him my bank card than suffering – what I was going to be suffering.”

After taking the cash, the pair would then go to Murray’s own property on Scalloway Park, where the man was told to stay overnight so Murray could make sure he would not report matters to the police.

Following the attack, he said he suffered with black eyes, a lump on his head, bruising and a split lip.

Asda in Fraserburgh, where Craig Murray’s victim was taken to withdraw money from his bank account. Image: Google Street View

On another occasion, in early May, the same man said he was again visited by Murray.

Murray stole his bank card, a bus pass, mobile phone, Xbox console and videogames, including Fallout 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5.

“This time I didn’t get hit,” the man told the court.

“He wanted me to pay him £1,500 for not getting a beating this time.”

Murray also admitted to visiting the home of his victim’s mother on May 17 and threatening to set fire to it and assault her in an attempt to extort more cash.

Reports to come before sentencing

Sheriff Craig Findlater presided over the case.

Ahead of sentencing, he called for background reports to be prepared and told Murray he would remain in custody until those were complete.

“I will adjourn prior to sentencing for those reports to be made available to the court,” the sheriff said.

“I will also continue consideration of non-harassment orders.”

Alexander Law, of Peterhead, appeared as a co-accused alongside Murray during the case.

He admitted to a single charge of behaving in an aggressive manner towards others, on St Andrews Drive in Fraserburgh, on May 17 which was accepted by the Crown.

Law was given bail and told to come back to court next month for sentencing.