Troll tried to ruin Inverurie business with fake Facebook post insulting farmers

Ilim Tanyeli said he and his business FRESH Authentic Turkish Barbers in Inverurie came under fire for something he never said.

By Bryan Rutherford
Ilim Tanyeli, who owns a Turkish barbers in Inverurie, was the victim of a malicious hoax. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A north-east entrepreneur has spoken of his anger after a troll impersonated his business and posted an offensive comment about farmers on social media.

Ilim Tanyeli, owner of FRESH Authentic Turkish Barbers in Inverurie, says he was the victim of a malicious Facebook hoax intended to ruin his reputation and cost him customers.

The 35-year-old opened the new barbershop on West High Street in February – the same month a Facebook account was set up using the same name and branding as his business.

Mr Tanyeli’s official Facebook account has 260 followers while the fake one had just six.

On March 11, the troll account, since deleted, commented on a Fubar News post warning drivers of hay bales that had fallen onto the road:

It read: “Stupid farmer get off road.”

Dozens of Fubar News followers, who believed Mr Tanyeli and his business were behind the so-called “big mouth” comment, replied and suggested he didn’t deserve any trade.

The offending comment on Fubar News. Image: Facebook

One reply stated that the anti-farmer comment was “not the kind … u should be making if ur trying to run a business in a farming town”.

Another person remarked: “Remember that a lot of ‘stupid farmers’ also need to get their hair cut,” and added: “I’m sure they will give your business a total body swerve after that comment.”

Ilim Tanyeli pictured inside his FRESH Authentic Turkish Barbers in Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The hostile responses included another that read: “I’ve never been in a barbers shop but I need fed 3 times a day guess who we can live without [thinking face emoji].”

A Facebook user also accused the offending poster of having “a big mouth” and went on: “Avoid your shop for sure.”

‘I feared that people had the wrong image of me’

Mr Tanyeli, who lives in Oldmeldrum, also owns a kebab shop in Huntly and Inverurie, and a car wash in the town’s Church Terrace.

He told The P&J: “The fake Facebook profile’s post was damaging to my business. There were at least 30 to 40 people slagging my business off.

“I worried that people weren’t going to support my barber as customers.

“Under the comment, there were at least 30 or 40 replies saying, ‘You’re a new business in town, you shouldn’t be slagging people off.’

“I feared that people had the wrong image of me and what sort of businessman I am.”

The offending comment led to bad reviews on Facebook. Image: Facebook

Appearing to react to the “Stupid farmer get off road” comment, two suspicious Facebook accounts with differing names and profile pictures posted identical negative reviews of FRESH online.

They both branded the barbershop an “Unfriendly atmosphere” and did not recommend it to others.

The two separate posts both read: “Doesn’t like farmers, in a rural area, very bad attitude.”

‘Half of my customers are farmers’

However, ironically, Mr Tanyeli revealed that the “majority” of his earnings come from “the agricultural trade” and asked: “So, why would I post something like that?”

He explained: “I’ve got a kebab shop in Huntly and it’s been there since 2012. Half of my customers there are farmers.

“Most people who come to my car wash are farmers. I have their tractors coming to get washed.”

The social media trolling has been reported to Consumer Advice Scotland.

It can pass relevant information on to Trading Standards for further investigation.

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed that Consumer Advice Scotland had notified the local authority that it had received a complaint.