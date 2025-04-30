Man found walking topless on A82 abused police and refused breath test

A man found walking topless by the side of the A82 threatened police officers, urinated in their van and refused a breath test.

Brent Connor was “highly intoxicated” and “aggressive” when officers picked him up near the police station at Fort Augustus.

When they took him into custody, the 45-year-old warned them: “Watch, I’ll f***ing kill you.”

Connor appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and failing to provide a sample of breath.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court it was around 10.35pm on August 10 last year that officers travelling north on the A82 spotted Connor walking along the side of the road, just 20 metres from the police station in Fort Augustus.

Heavily intoxicated and aggressive

Mr Treanor said Connor was “in a heavily intoxicated and aggressive state” at the time and “had his top off”.

He was restrained by officers and placed in handcuffs and the decision was taken to convey him to Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness.

As Connor was placed into the police van, he told officers to “f*** off”.

His offensive language continued during the journey, with Connor telling one officer that he would “wrap his hands around his f***ing throat” and stating “I will f***ing kill you”.

Connor then urinated in the back of the police vehicle.

Once at the police station, officers asked Connor to provide a sample of breath but he refused stating: “I was not driving – all the evidence is there.”

Topless man was ‘assault victim’

His solicitor, John MacColl, told the court that his client had not been driving and had, in fact, been the victim of an assault, which had left him with visible injuries.

“He was walking away when police came upon him,” Mr MacColl said.

He said that “having done nothing wrong” his client had “reacted badly” when arrested.

Sheriff Neil Wilson told Connor that his behaviour towards the officer had been “entirely unacceptable” and said: “I suspect you know that in the clear and sober light of day.”

He fined Connor, of Rose Ave, Irlham, £750, and disqualified him from driving for three months.