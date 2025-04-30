Man found walking topless on A82 abused police and refused breath test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man found walking topless on A82 abused police and refused breath test

Brent Connor was "highly" intoxicated and had been the victim of an assault when he was picked up on the A82, a court heard.

By Jenni Gee
The Brent Connor was picked up on the A82. Image Google Street View.
The Brent Connor was picked up on the A82. Image Google Street View.

A man found walking topless by the side of the A82 threatened police officers, urinated in their van and refused a breath test.

Brent Connor was “highly intoxicated” and “aggressive” when officers picked him up near the police station at Fort Augustus.

When they took him into custody, the 45-year-old warned them: “Watch, I’ll f***ing kill you.”

Connor appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and failing to provide a sample of breath.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court it was around 10.35pm on August 10 last year that officers travelling north on the A82 spotted Connor walking along the side of the road,  just 20 metres from the police station in Fort Augustus.

Heavily intoxicated and aggressive

Mr Treanor said Connor was “in a heavily intoxicated and aggressive state” at the time and “had his top off”.

He was restrained by officers and placed in handcuffs and the decision was taken to convey him to Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness.

As Connor was placed into the police van, he told officers to “f*** off”.

His offensive language continued during the journey, with Connor telling one officer that he would “wrap his hands around his f***ing throat” and stating “I will f***ing kill you”.

Connor then urinated in the back of the police vehicle.

Once at the police station, officers asked Connor to provide a sample of breath but he refused stating: “I was not driving – all the evidence is there.”

Topless man was ‘assault victim’

His solicitor, John MacColl, told the court that his client had not been driving and had, in fact, been the victim of an assault, which had left him with visible injuries.

“He was walking away when police came upon him,” Mr MacColl said.

He said that “having done nothing wrong” his client had “reacted badly” when arrested.

Sheriff Neil Wilson told Connor that his behaviour towards the officer had been “entirely unacceptable” and said: “I suspect you know that in the clear and sober light of day.”

He fined Connor, of Rose Ave, Irlham, £750, and disqualified him from driving for three months.