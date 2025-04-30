Convicted Highland paedophile who displayed pictures of girls undressing avoids prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Convicted Highland paedophile who displayed pictures of girls undressing avoids prison

Iain McIntyre was discovered to have 15 printed photos of young girls on a shelf at his home when police turned up with a search warrant.

By David Love
Iain McIntyre was an organist at Crown Church in Inverness.
A former Inverness church organist and convicted paedophile has avoided jail despite displaying indecent images of children on a shelf in his bedroom.

Iain McIntyre – who has twice been jailed for possessing vast amounts of indecent images and videos of children – had 15 printed photos of undressed young girls at his home.

The 52-year-old, of Nelson Street, Inverness but who formerly stayed in Tain’s Mansfield Estate, previously appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to possessing the images on January 10 last year.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood previously told Inverness Sheriff Court they were found by police who had obtained a search warrant for his home and involved girls aged between 14 and 15, mostly in states of undress.

Sentence had been deferred for a background report.

Relief organist at Inverness church

He had been jailed for 18 months at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2011 for possessing more than 170,000 still images and nearly 1,000 videos – the largest haul ever recovered in the Highlands at that time.

Then in 2020, he was jailed for another 18 months at Inverness Sheriff Court for possessing 3,716 stills and 80 video fragments at his Tain home.

In February this year, he was removed from his duties as relief organist at Crown Church, having played there once in February 2024.

The suspension followed concerns by parents and the Church of Scotland issued a statement saying McIntyre had never been in the church during nursery hours or alone with a child.

His solicitor David Patterson said: “Given his record of previous convictions, he should have known better.”

McIntyre re-appeared in front of Sheriff Ian Cruickshank for sentencing yesterday and was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid community work and take part in a sex offender’s rehabilitation programme.

He was also placed under social work supervision and on the sex offender’s register for three years as an alternative to custody.