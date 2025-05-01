Aviemore taxi driver caught drug-driving after cannabis edible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aviemore taxi driver caught drug-driving after cannabis edible

Philipe Brookes lost his taxi licence as a result of his arrest and has now been banned from the roads.

By Jenni Gee
Philipe Brooks was stopped on Grampian Road. Image: Google Street View.
Philipe Brooks was stopped on Grampian Road. Image: Google Street View.

An Aviemore taxi driver has been banned from the roads after being caught drug driving.

Philipe Brooks had more than three times the legal limit of a cannabis derivative in his system when his taxi was stopped by police on the town’s Grampian Road.

His solicitor told the court he had not been working at the time and was simply going shopping.

Brooks,  58, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit the single drug driving charge.

Solicitor Shay Treanor said it was around 8pm on August 22 last year when officers on patrol in Aviemore spotted Brook’s vehicle.

He said: “They noted at the time it was operating as a taxi.”

Taxi driver failed drugs wipe

Police asked Brooks to take a roadside drugs wipe test, which came back positive.

He was taken to Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness where further testing revealed the level of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to be 7.7 microgrammes per litre of blood – the legal limit being two microgrammes.

Solicitor John MacColl, for Brooks, told the court that his client had operated as a taxi driver for more than 12 years and prior to that spent 22 years as an international HGV driver.

He said: “He was in the vehicle he uses as a taxi but Mr Brooks tells me he wasn’t working,” adding that his client had been: “Going to Tesco to do some shopping.”

Driver ate cannabis edible

Mr MacColl said Brooks had been to a party the day before where he had made the “ill advised” decision to smoke cannabis and consume “some kind of cannabis edible”.

He said: “He finds it difficult to believe that he would have been over the limit.”

The court heard that Brooks’ taxi licence had been lost as a consequence of his arrest and that he was not claiming state benefits.

Mr MacColl told Sheriff David Harvie, who noted a previous similar conviction, that his client had regular interaction with police in the course of his work.

He said: “Operating as a taxi driver as he has for 12 years if there was anything more amiss than this it would have come to light before this.”

Sheriff Harvie deferred sentencing for the production of a criminal justice social work report and banned Brooks, of Munro Place, Aviemore, from the roads in the meantime.

The case will call again next month.