Prolific criminal behind bars after Bucksburn bread knife attack on brother-in-law

A serial Aberdeen thief has been jailed again after admitting stabbing his brother-in-law with a bread knife.

Alexander Murison also admitted stealing a can of Coke and a mountain bike from an office in Aberdeen.

The 44-year-old stole the bike from inside Neo House on Riverside Drive on August 16 last year.

The court heard that just over a week later, on August 24, Murison assaulted his brother-in-law, during an early morning altercation at his Bucksburn address.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen said Murison turned up at the house uninvited at around 4.30am.

Arrives uninvited in early hours

“He opened the back door and walked in,” Ms Petersen said. “At this point the complainer challenged [Murison] as to why he was in his address without invitation.

“A disagreement then ensued between the parties within the hallway.”

Ms Petersen described how Murison was at first struck by Mr Bowyer but then retaliated by going to the kitchen and grabbing a bread knife.

The court heard Murison then stabbed Mr Bowyer with the knife to his lower back, causing a small puncture wound.

Mr Bowyer’s adult children were also at the house, and one heard his cries for help and that he had been stabbed, asking for them to call an ambulance.

Taken to hospital

He was taken to the hospital and treated for a small bleed in his side muscles, the court was told.

Relaying the narrative of the stolen bike, Ms Petersen explained that Murison had forced his way through the security door of Neo House, at around 7.30pm on August 16.

She went on: “[Murison] then attended at the cafe, helping himself to a can of Coke whilst trying numerous doors of meeting rooms and the recording studio, without any luck.

“He then re-entered the cafe before going into the lobby area where the bike rack was located.

“He then took possession of a bike and left the building and area.”

The court was told the mountain bike was worth around £400.

Pled guilty

Murison pled guilty to stealing the bike and a can of Coke and of assault with a knife to severe injury.

His defence solicitor Stuart Flowerdew said his client has spent the “best part” of 28 years in custody and referred to his long history of dishonesty.

He added: “When he is in prison, he does not offend. Which indicates that when medicated, his offending falls away.”

Mr Flowerdew spoke of his client’s drug misuse and a “cycle” of offending and custody and asked for a community-based disposal in this case instead of imprisonment, and perhaps a period of rehabilitation.

Sentencing

However, Sheriff Lesley Johnston said she could see no alternative but a custodial sentence and imprisoned Murison for 22 months, saying:

“You are a persistent offender with a long record of criminal dishonesty and assault.

“The assault with a knife charge is particularly serious and caused harm, with the potential to more serious harm to him.

“Thankfully, due to the swift actions of his children calling the ambulance, he has now made a full recovery.

“The outcome could have been much worse.

“You are a risk to the public if at liberty.”

In 2022, Murison was jailed after robbing three taxi drivers of their takings, but was foiled when a brave cabbie locked the doors of his cab and drove him straight to a police station.