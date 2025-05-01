Prolific criminal behind bars after Bucksburn bread knife attack on brother-in-law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Prolific criminal behind bars after Bucksburn bread knife attack on brother-in-law

Alexander Murison - who has spent almost 28 years in custody over the course of his life - turned up at his relative's home and stabbed him.

By Joanne Warnock
Alexander Murison appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A serial Aberdeen thief has been jailed again after admitting stabbing his brother-in-law with a bread knife.

Alexander Murison also admitted stealing a can of Coke and a mountain bike from an office in Aberdeen.

The 44-year-old stole the bike from inside Neo House on Riverside Drive on August 16 last year.

The court heard that just over a week later, on August 24, Murison assaulted his brother-in-law, during an early morning altercation at his Bucksburn address.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen said Murison turned up at the house uninvited at around 4.30am.

Arrives uninvited in early hours

“He opened the back door and walked in,” Ms Petersen said. “At this point the complainer challenged [Murison] as to why he was in his address without invitation.

“A disagreement then ensued between the parties within the hallway.”

Ms Petersen described how Murison was at first struck by Mr Bowyer but then retaliated by going to the kitchen and grabbing a bread knife.

The court heard Murison then stabbed Mr Bowyer with the knife to his lower back, causing a small puncture wound.

Mr Bowyer’s adult children were also at the house, and one heard his cries for help and that he had been stabbed, asking for them to call an ambulance.

Taken to hospital

He was taken to the hospital and treated for a small bleed in his side muscles, the court was told.

Relaying the narrative of the stolen bike, Ms Petersen explained that Murison had forced his way through the security door of Neo House, at around 7.30pm on August 16.

She went on: “[Murison] then attended at the cafe, helping himself to a can of Coke whilst trying numerous doors of meeting rooms and the recording studio, without any luck.

“He then re-entered the cafe before going into the lobby area where the bike rack was located.

“He then took possession of a bike and left the building and area.”

The court was told the mountain bike was worth around £400.

Pled guilty

Murison pled guilty to stealing the bike and a can of Coke and of assault with a knife to severe injury.

His defence solicitor Stuart Flowerdew said his client has spent the “best part” of 28 years in custody and referred to his long history of dishonesty.

He added: “When he is in prison, he does not offend. Which indicates that when medicated, his offending falls away.”

Mr Flowerdew spoke of his client’s drug misuse and a “cycle” of offending and custody and asked for a community-based disposal in this case instead of imprisonment, and perhaps a period of rehabilitation.

Sentencing

However, Sheriff Lesley Johnston said she could see no alternative but a custodial sentence and imprisoned Murison for 22 months, saying:

“You are a persistent offender with a long record of criminal dishonesty and assault.

“The assault with a knife charge is particularly serious and caused harm, with the potential to more serious harm to him.

“Thankfully, due to the swift actions of his children calling the ambulance, he has now made a full recovery.

“The outcome could have been much worse.

“You are a risk to the public if at liberty.”

In 2022, Murison was jailed after robbing three taxi drivers of their takings, but was foiled when a brave cabbie locked the doors of his cab and drove him straight to a police station.