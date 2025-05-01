Driver had cocaine worth £1,100 in hidden compartment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver had cocaine worth £1,100 in hidden compartment

Gheorghe Mois admitted possession with intent to supply at Inverness Sheriff Court after a police search discovered the class A drug.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A driver stopped by police in Inverness had cocaine worth £1,100 in a hidden compartment in his car.

Officers pulled Gheorghe Mois over on Kessock Road in relation to a separate matter, but soon began to suspect he may be in possession of drugs.

A search of his car found nine bags of white powder in a hidden compartment beside the driver’s seat.

Driver admits intent to supply

Mois, 33, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court, where, with the help of an interpreter, he admitted possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court it was around 12.50pm on April 8 that police on patrol had reason to stop Mois’ car.

He said: “They formed the opinion that the accused may be in possession of drugs.

“They carried out a search of the car and found nine bags of white powder in a hidden compartment beside the driver’s seat.

Mois was then arrested, cautioned and charged before being taken into custody.

Search found cocaine worth £1,100

The fiscal depute said subsequent testing revealed the substance to be 11 grams of the class A drug cocaine.

He told Sheriff David Harvie that, if organised in “deals”, the drugs would have an estimated street value of around £1,100.

Hearing the sheriff’s intention to call for presentencing reports, Mois’ solicitor Kevin Hughes reserved his comments in mitigation for the next calling of the case.

The sheriff ordered a criminal justice social work report for Mois and deferred the case until the end of next month.

Mois, who is of no fixed abode, was remanded in the meantime.