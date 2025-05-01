Driver had cocaine worth £1,100 in hidden compartment

A driver stopped by police in Inverness had cocaine worth £1,100 in a hidden compartment in his car.

Officers pulled Gheorghe Mois over on Kessock Road in relation to a separate matter, but soon began to suspect he may be in possession of drugs.

A search of his car found nine bags of white powder in a hidden compartment beside the driver’s seat.

Driver admits intent to supply

Mois, 33, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court, where, with the help of an interpreter, he admitted possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court it was around 12.50pm on April 8 that police on patrol had reason to stop Mois’ car.

He said: “They formed the opinion that the accused may be in possession of drugs.

“They carried out a search of the car and found nine bags of white powder in a hidden compartment beside the driver’s seat.

Mois was then arrested, cautioned and charged before being taken into custody.

Search found cocaine worth £1,100

The fiscal depute said subsequent testing revealed the substance to be 11 grams of the class A drug cocaine.

He told Sheriff David Harvie that, if organised in “deals”, the drugs would have an estimated street value of around £1,100.

Hearing the sheriff’s intention to call for presentencing reports, Mois’ solicitor Kevin Hughes reserved his comments in mitigation for the next calling of the case.

The sheriff ordered a criminal justice social work report for Mois and deferred the case until the end of next month.

Mois, who is of no fixed abode, was remanded in the meantime.