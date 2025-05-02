Fyvie man threatened to kill neighbour and have his mum murdered

A man who moved to an Aberdeenshire village for the quiet life has been fined after threatening to kill his neighbour.

Norman Gordon admitted to the crime at Banff Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that during the argument with the man, who is his neighbour in Fyvie, he also threatened to have his mother murdered.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin said Gordon, 58, of Priory Cottages, said the interaction between the two men took place on November 18 last year.

She said his target lived opposite Gordon and that his mother had visited him earlier in the day before he went outside to catch a bus at about 8.30pm.

“On doing so, the accused exited his flat and stood at the main entrance way,” she said.

‘I’m killing you’

“He started engaging the complainer. The accused then shouted across the street at the complainer, stating ‘when my daughter gets out of jail she’s killing your mum and I’m killing you’.”

The exchange was caught by the man on his mobile phone, who provided it to the police.

Gordon’s defence solicitor, Stuart Beveridge, said there were issues between the two men leading up to that night.

He also said it was his victim’s mother who initially made a threat towards Gordon, which “made him upset”.

“He’d been thinking about it and when he saw [the complainer] leaving his flat he accepts he went outside and made comments,” he added.

“There’s been no further issues between the two of them since November. Mr Gordon had in fact moved out of Aberdeen to get away from this sort of behaviour.

“He got himself into lots of trouble over the years and he moved out to Fyvie for a quiet life.

“He apologises for his behaviour, as I said, he was trying to put this sort of thing behind him.”

Threats were not justified

Sentencing Gordon, Sheriff Robert McDonald branded his actions as “unacceptable”.

“It may be that [the complainer] and indeed his mother may not have acted well towards you, but that does not justify your actions and shouting in that sort of way.

“That’s completely unacceptable and there has to be consequences for that. I’m treating it for what it is and I’m largely ignoring your record.”

Gordon will pay his £300 fine back at the rate of £20 a month.

Upon hearing the verdict, he replied: “Excellent, thank you very much.”