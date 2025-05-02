Fyvie man threatened to kill neighbour and have his mum murdered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Fyvie man threatened to kill neighbour and have his mum murdered

Norman Gordon, 58, moved to Fyvie from Aberdeen for the quiet life, but made an enemy of his neighbour and then threatened to kill him.

By Jamie Ross
Norman Gordon at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Norman Gordon at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man who moved to an Aberdeenshire village for the quiet life has been fined after threatening to kill his neighbour.

Norman Gordon admitted to the crime at Banff Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that during the argument with the man, who is his neighbour in Fyvie, he also threatened to have his mother murdered.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin said Gordon, 58, of Priory Cottages, said the interaction between the two men took place on November 18 last year.

She said his target lived opposite Gordon and that his mother had visited him earlier in the day before he went outside to catch a bus at about 8.30pm.

“On doing so, the accused exited his flat and stood at the main entrance way,” she said.

‘I’m killing you’

“He started engaging the complainer. The accused then shouted across the street at the complainer, stating ‘when my daughter gets out of jail she’s killing your mum and I’m killing you’.”

The exchange was caught by the man on his mobile phone, who provided it to the police.

Gordon’s defence solicitor, Stuart Beveridge, said there were issues between the two men leading up to that night.

He also said it was his victim’s mother who initially made a threat towards Gordon, which “made him upset”.

“He’d been thinking about it and when he saw [the complainer] leaving his flat he accepts he went outside and made comments,” he added.

“There’s been no further issues between the two of them since November. Mr Gordon had in fact moved out of Aberdeen to get away from this sort of behaviour.

“He got himself into lots of trouble over the years and he moved out to Fyvie for a quiet life.

“He apologises for his behaviour, as I said, he was trying to put this sort of thing behind him.”

Threats were not justified

Sentencing Gordon, Sheriff Robert McDonald branded his actions as “unacceptable”.

“It may be that [the complainer] and indeed his mother may not have acted well towards you, but that does not justify your actions and shouting in that sort of way.

“That’s completely unacceptable and there has to be consequences for that. I’m treating it for what it is and I’m largely ignoring your record.”

Gordon will pay his £300 fine back at the rate of £20 a month.

Upon hearing the verdict, he replied: “Excellent, thank you very much.”