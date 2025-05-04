Disqualifed driver’s car was ‘unfit to be on the road’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Disqualifed driver’s car was ‘unfit to be on the road’

Michael Hood was stopped by police driving without a licence, with a tyre so bald the cord was exposed.

By Jenni Gee
Michael Hood appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A disqualified driver drove with no insurance in a car that was “unfit to be on the road”.

Michael Hood was banned from the roads until May 8 of this year, but on September 27 last year, police stopped his uninsured car on Station Road in Beauly.

When they pulled him over they discovered his ban, as well as noticing that one of the tyres on his car was so bald that the ply or cord was exposed.

Hood, 27, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit driving whilst disqualified, with no insurance and with an overly worn tyre.

PNC check flagged no insurance

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that officers had spotted Hood’s vehicle on the Beauly section of the A862 and a check of the police national computer indicated that it had no insurance.

They stopped the vehicle and further checks showed Hood to be a disqualified driver.

The fiscal depute said: “The tyres were of  such a standard that gave rise to charge three.”

Solicitor Donna Sievewright, for Hood, told the court that on the day in question her client had bought a car with a view to “fixing it up for when his disqualification ended”.

‘An error of judgement’

She said: “He purchased the car in Inverness and, in a serious error of judgement, was driving the car to see how it drove.”

Ms Sievewright explained that her client had been in a low place following a relationship breakdown and the loss of his job – meaning that the car was “something to focus on”.

She reiterated: “The decision to drive was a serious error of judgement.

Sheriff David Harvie told Hood: “Your disqualification was due to end in less than two weeks time – but here you were in the middle of September driving around in a car that is unfit to be on the road, with no insurance, with a view to doing it up for seven months later?”

He disqualified Hood, of St Valery Avenue, Inverness, from driving for 18 months and fined him £520.