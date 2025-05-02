Banff man who tormented girlfriend given two weeks to prove he can be spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banff man who tormented girlfriend given two weeks to prove he can be spared jail

Calvin Arnold, 24, attempted to control his former girlfriend and then repeatedly contacted her when she broke things off with him.

By Jamie Ross
Calvin Arnold appeared at Banff Sheriff Court this week. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
A Banff man who tried to control his former girlfriend by including himself in her phone calls and sending her unwanted messages has been handed two weeks to prove he can turn his life around.

Calvin Arnold, 24, had been scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday for his campaign of abuse against his ex but was given a last-minute reprieve when custody was described as being on the horizon.

The court heard how Arnold was already the subject of multiple community payback orders for previous matters which he had thus far not completed.

Tried to prevent girlfriend contacting friends

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin gave a narrative of Arnold’s 10-month relationship with his victim ahead of sentencing.

She said the pair were living at his girlfriend’s mum’s house at the time and his partner felt every time she received a text message he would ask to know who it was from.

“The complainer’s mother would hear many arguments between the complainer and the accused, where the accused would complain about the complainer’s friends and interactions with males,” Ms Martin added.

“The accused advised the complainer than he did not want her to see her friends, telling her he didn’t like them and demanded that she spend time with him.

“The accused would also make sure that he was in the room with the complainer when she was on phone calls with friends and would often tell her to mute calls so that he could complain about the friends and question their topics of conversation.”

They broke up in June after an incident in the home when Arnold referred to the woman as “a b****”.

Despite this, Arnold would make multiple attempts to rekindle things.

On July 2 last year, he made a series of calls to her from a withheld number and left five voicemails.

In one, he told his ex that “there were people upset with [her]” and that he “needed to know how to protect her”.

Ms Martin said this caused his ex to become afraid.

Days later, he stood outside her property by a bus stop and would, over a period of about 15 minutes, knock on her door and walk away.

‘I think custody is on the horizon’

Arnold’s defence solicitor, Patrick O’Dea, said his client had “a lot on his plate”.

“He really is at a crossroads in his life,” Mr O’Dea added.

“I really think he’s reached the end of his rope unless he can convince the court that he will engage and make meaningful progress. I think custody is on the horizon, if not already in front of him.

“What I would invite my lord to do is to defer sentence, in the first instance, for as little as two weeks.

“If he has not engaged over that period, and he’s not engaged meaningfully over that period, then he’s bringing custody upon himself very rapidly.”

Presiding over the hearing, Sheriff Robert McDonald agreed and called for up-to-date reports on Arnold’s progress with his existing orders.

Addressing Arnold, whose address was given as Academy Drive, he said he would now need to show progress in getting his work completed and work alongside the social work department to do so.

“We’re trying to find a solution to keep you out of jail,” the sheriff said.

“I need to see all of that. If it is satisfactory, or encouraging, I will then consider ordering a psychologic report to see if we can do something other than a custodial sentence for the present case. It’s up to you over the next two weeks.

“If you make an effort, then there’s a possibility we can make an effort to keep you out of jail.”

Anderson will return to court on May 14.