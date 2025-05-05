Cannabis drug-driver also had psychedelic substance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cannabis drug-driver also had psychedelic substance

Paul Stewart was stopped by police they found found an envelope containing a "mushroom substance".

By Jenni Gee
A view of the tree lined and empty A9 northbound with vehicles approaching from the distance.
Paul Stewart was stopped on the A9 at North Kessock. Image Google Street View

A man caught drug-driving on the A9 also had a hallucinogenic “mushroom substance” with him.

Paul Stewart’s vehicle was stopped by police for a routine check, but officers soon suspected he was under the influence of cannabis.

A roadside drug wipe confirmed their suspicion, and a subsequent search of his vehicle turned up an envelope containing a “mushroom substance” later confirmed to be the class A psychedelic compound Psilocin.

Stewart appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit drug-driving and possession of a class A drug.

Routine check caught drug-driver

Fiscal depute Anna Boyle told the court it was around 8am on November 6 2023 that police officers travelling southbound on the A9 near North Kessock pulled Stewart’s vehicle over for a routine check.

She said: “They stopped the car and spoke with the accused. They suspected him to be under the influence of cannabis and required him to provide a specimen, which returned a positive result.”

A search was then carried out and an envelope containing a mushroom substance was found.

Stewart was taken to the police station. where testing showed him to have 6.8 microgrammes of the cannabis derivative delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per litre of blood – the legal limit being two microgrammes.

The fiscal depute told the court that the street value of the Psilocin in Stewart’s possession was unknown.

‘A serious error of judgement’

Solicitor Donna Sievewright, for Stewart, said her 51-year-old client had been suffering from mental health problems following the death of his mother and had been attempting to self-medicate with substances at the time of the offence.

She told the court: “He thought he was fit to drive and knows that was a serious error of judgement.”

She added: “He is no longer using illicit substances.”

Sheriff David Harvie told Stewart, who gave a relative’s Elgin address to the court for correspondence: “I’m sorry to hear about the death of your mother – I can understand the impact that that has had on you. I’m pleased to hear you are no longer seeking to deal with your issues by self-medicating.”

He disqualified him from driving for 12 months and fined him £320.