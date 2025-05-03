Provisional driver from Banff ran away from police while clutching beer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Provisional driver from Banff ran away from police while clutching beer

Richard Stuart, 31, refused to comply with police after they caught him driving a car with deployed airbags.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Banff man who was seen driving a damaged car at 10mph with the deployed airbags ran away from police while clutching a bottle of beer.

Richard Stuart, 31, appeared by video link from HMP Grampian, where he is currently on remand, to be sentenced for driving his car without insurance or a licence when constables caught up with him on March 23 this year.

He also admitted to not complying with the drink-driving procedures after he was caught with a beer when trying to make his escape from the scene.

The court was told he only did that because he felt aggrieved after one officer kneed him in the groin during his arrest.

He will now be banned from driving for 40 months.

‘They found him to be in possession of a bottle of beer’

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin said officers spotted Stuart’s car, a silver Vauxhall Corsa, driving through Banff at about 11.55pm.

They observed that it had been damaged, airbags were deployed, and that Stuart was driving it at speeds below 10mph and swerving.

“The vehicle came to an abrupt halt and the accused exited the vehicle,” Ms Stuart said.

“Constables went after the accused. When they caught up with him, they found him to be in possession of a bottle of beer.”

He was taken to Fraserburgh police station, where he refused to comply with testing procedures for alcohol.

“He was thereafter kept in police custody,” Ms Stuart added.

Checks would later reveal Stuart had only a provisional driving licence and no insurance on the car.

‘Low ebb’ and low blow reasons for actions

Stuart’s defence agent, Stuart Beveridge, said his client was at a “low ebb” because of the breakdown of a family relationship at the time of the offence.

Mr Beveridge said: “He accepts when the police became aware of him he did run away from them.

“And, to be fair to him, in some of the evidence I’ve seen, police officers do accept in the process of arresting him there is a struggle and he is in fact kneed in the groin by one of the police officers and that, as referred to by Mr Stuart, as to why he thereafter refused to cooperate with them at all.”

Banning him from the roads, Sheriff Robert McDonald said he was “disappointed” to see Stuart in the position he was.

“I’m disappointed to see you appearing from custody,” he said.

“In the circumstances, I don’t think there’s any sensible option but to sentence you today.”

In addition to the driving ban, Sheriff McDonald also imposed fines with no time to pay to take account of Stuart’s status in custody.

As a result, his total fine of £800 will be converted into 28 days of imprisonment.