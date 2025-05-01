Stonehaven paedophile exposed himself to nine-year-old ‘child’ in sting operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Stonehaven paedophile exposed himself to nine-year-old ‘child’ in sting operation

Glen Wilson sent photos of his penis to what he thought were children, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

By Joanne Warnock
Glen Wilson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A Stonehaven paedophile has avoided jail after exposing himself to what he thought was a nine-year-old girl.

Glen Wilson was snared online by two decoys posing as nine and 13-year-old children.

Wilson, 34, struck up sexual chats with the ‘children’ from his Mary Street address between March 2020 and July 2023.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing, he was placed under a Sexual Harm Protection Order for five years and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

No previous convictions

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon told the court Wilson, who has no previous convictions, had contacted one of the ‘children’ on a chat group, claiming to be aged 19.

The decoy told Wilson she was called Emma and aged 13.

“A conversation began between the two which quickly turned sexual,” Mr Gordon explained.

“The accused also sent an image of himself.”

Chatted daily for a week

The chats continued for a week and moved onto WhatsApp and Skype, with Wilson showing ‘Emma’ videos of his home, and messaging on a daily basis, the court heard.

Mr Gordon continued: “Throughout the conversations, the accused would refer to Emma as sexy, and comment he was playing with himself.”

In another conversation, he told Emma: “You’re sexy, I can’t help myself.”

The decoy sent all the videos and copies of messages to the police, who arrested Wilson on August 16 2023.

More chats with children found

After searching Wilson’s home address, police found devices which uncovered a conversation between Wilson and another person.

The court was told Wilson had sent two indecent images of children on June 21 2023 and a conversation with a person identifying themselves as “Anna Dancer” was also recovered.

“Anna” identified herself as a nine-year-old and the their conversations were of a sexual nature. Wilson also sent her two images of his penis.

More analysis of Wilson’s phones found he had 33 minutes of indecent videos, mostly in the most serious category, and 44 still images.

Wilson’s defence solicitor Mike Munro said his client was a first offender.

Indefensible

He said: “It is impossible to say anything in mitigation to these offences per say.

“He was having a conversation with someone he believed to be nine and 13, however, we now know they were not children but adult vigilante personas.”

Mr Munro asked for a community-based disposal, suggesting hours of unpaid work, adding: “The one thing he needs is something to do with his time.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston said in her view the offences had “easily met” the threshold for custody, but instead said she would impose a programme-based sentence to prevent future offending.

Rehabilitation work needed

She said: “As a direct alternative to custody, I am putting you on an intensive program for rehabilitation.

“You will carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and have a program requirement to undertake the Moving Forward to Change programme – so that you do not offend in the future.”

Wilson was also placed under supervision for three years and made subject to a Sexual Harm Protection Order for five years.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for three years and banned from having unavoidable contact with anyone under the age of 13.

 