Stonehaven paedophile exposed himself to nine-year-old ‘child’ in sting operation

A Stonehaven paedophile has avoided jail after exposing himself to what he thought was a nine-year-old girl.

Glen Wilson was snared online by two decoys posing as nine and 13-year-old children.

Wilson, 34, struck up sexual chats with the ‘children’ from his Mary Street address between March 2020 and July 2023.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing, he was placed under a Sexual Harm Protection Order for five years and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

No previous convictions

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon told the court Wilson, who has no previous convictions, had contacted one of the ‘children’ on a chat group, claiming to be aged 19.

The decoy told Wilson she was called Emma and aged 13.

“A conversation began between the two which quickly turned sexual,” Mr Gordon explained.

“The accused also sent an image of himself.”

Chatted daily for a week

The chats continued for a week and moved onto WhatsApp and Skype, with Wilson showing ‘Emma’ videos of his home, and messaging on a daily basis, the court heard.

Mr Gordon continued: “Throughout the conversations, the accused would refer to Emma as sexy, and comment he was playing with himself.”

In another conversation, he told Emma: “You’re sexy, I can’t help myself.”

The decoy sent all the videos and copies of messages to the police, who arrested Wilson on August 16 2023.

More chats with children found

After searching Wilson’s home address, police found devices which uncovered a conversation between Wilson and another person.

The court was told Wilson had sent two indecent images of children on June 21 2023 and a conversation with a person identifying themselves as “Anna Dancer” was also recovered.

“Anna” identified herself as a nine-year-old and the their conversations were of a sexual nature. Wilson also sent her two images of his penis.

More analysis of Wilson’s phones found he had 33 minutes of indecent videos, mostly in the most serious category, and 44 still images.

Wilson’s defence solicitor Mike Munro said his client was a first offender.

Indefensible

He said: “It is impossible to say anything in mitigation to these offences per say.

“He was having a conversation with someone he believed to be nine and 13, however, we now know they were not children but adult vigilante personas.”

Mr Munro asked for a community-based disposal, suggesting hours of unpaid work, adding: “The one thing he needs is something to do with his time.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston said in her view the offences had “easily met” the threshold for custody, but instead said she would impose a programme-based sentence to prevent future offending.

Rehabilitation work needed

She said: “As a direct alternative to custody, I am putting you on an intensive program for rehabilitation.

“You will carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and have a program requirement to undertake the Moving Forward to Change programme – so that you do not offend in the future.”

Wilson was also placed under supervision for three years and made subject to a Sexual Harm Protection Order for five years.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for three years and banned from having unavoidable contact with anyone under the age of 13.