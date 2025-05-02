Offshore businessman fined after racist tirade on 11-year-old

An offshore businessman has been found guilty of making a racist comment towards an 11-year-old boy at a children’s football match in Aberdeen.

Colin Manderson, 76, denied using a vile racist slur towards a child following a youth game at Spain Park, Banks O’Dee Sports Centre, and stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Manderson shouted at the child, calling him a “dirty hacking black b******”.

Following a part-heard trial, Manderson was found guilty by Sheriff Lesley Johnston.

He was convicted of using the racist slur against the child on May 26 last year.

Manderson fined by sheriff

The offence is a breach of the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021.

It also stated on the charge that Manderson had acted in a racially aggravated manner which caused, or was intended to cause, the child alarm or distress.

Manderson, who was chief executive of Asco until 2003, has held a number of senior positions in a number of oil and gas companies in the years since.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston fined Manderson, of Catterline, south of Stonehaven, a total of £1,060.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.