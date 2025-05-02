Offshore businessman fined after racist tirade on 11-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Offshore businessman fined after racist tirade on 11-year-old

Colin Manderson, 76, called the child a “dirty hacking black b******” following the match at Spain Park.

By David McPhee
Colin Manderson was found guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
An offshore businessman has been found guilty of making a racist comment towards an 11-year-old boy at a children’s football match in Aberdeen.

Colin Manderson, 76, denied using a vile racist slur towards a child following a youth game at Spain Park, Banks O’Dee Sports Centre, and stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Manderson shouted at the child, calling him a “dirty hacking black b******”.

Following a part-heard trial, Manderson was found guilty by Sheriff Lesley Johnston.

He was convicted of using the racist slur against the child on May 26 last year.

The offence occurred at Banks O’Dee’s Spain Park on 26 May 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Manderson fined by sheriff

The offence is a breach of the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021.

It also stated on the charge that Manderson had acted in a racially aggravated manner which caused, or was intended to cause, the child alarm or distress.

Manderson, who was chief executive of Asco until 2003, has held a number of senior positions in a number of oil and gas companies in the years since.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston fined Manderson, of Catterline, south of Stonehaven, a total of £1,060.

