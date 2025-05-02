Young Aberdeen thug avoids jail after unprovoked attacks outside McDonald’s

A young Aberdeen thug has avoided jail after attacking two strangers outside McDonald’s on Union Street.

Morgan Main, 20, carried out his unprovoked attacks just over a week before another incident in which he pelted a couple with rocks and attacked a man.

Main told the couple: “Do you know who I am? I will kill you.”

Unprovoked attack on strangers

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told that late in the evening of July 22 2023 Main had been outside McDonald’s with a group of youths.

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon said Main approached his first victim and began arguing with him, claiming that someone had “started on him”.

Mr Gordon said: “[The complainer] replied to the effect that he was unsure what the accused was referring to, as he had only just passed by.

“Moments later, he was struck in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.”

The court was told witnesses saw Main punching the man to the head and body – causing him to fall to the ground. Main then continued to punch and kick him.

Caught on CCTV

“He was rendered briefly unconscious,” Mr Gordon said. “CCTV footage shows he is being pushed onto the road by Main, where he is pulled to the ground. He attempts to stand and then falls again.

“Main is seen delivering multiple punches and kicks to the man while he is both standing and lying on the ground.”

A second man then tries to intervene to help his friend, but Main is also captured swinging a punch towards him – causing him to immediately fall to the ground unconscious.

Cowardly attacker flees scene

Footage then shows Main fleeing the scene, accompanied by another, unknown male.

Both men were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after first receiving help from the Aberdeen Street Pastors.

One Main’s victims suffered facial injuries, which needed internal and external stitches and have left him with various scars and permanent damage to his teeth.

Using CCTV Main was traced two days later outside the Ibis Hotel on Shiprow.

Mr Gordon said that during the resulting search, Main remarked that he had drugs in his right trouser pocket.

Found carrying drugs

He was found to have heroin valued at around £1,040 and £760 worth of crack cocaine, which he told police was his way of “making a living”.

Main, of Tillydrone Court, pled guilty to assault to injury and permanent disfigurement, assault and possession of class A drugs.

His defence solicitor, Neil McRobert, said his client had experienced “significant trauma” throughout his childhood and had been diagnosed with ADHD.

“That affects how Mr Main deals with life situations and how he reacts to them,” Mr McRobert explained.

“That is no excuse, but provides a background.”

He asked for a community-based disposal and made mention of the previously ordered 160 hours of unpaid work that Main still had to complete.

Sentencing

Sheriff Lesley Johnston said: “Your behaviour is obviously affected by consuming illegal substances.

“I accept that you have a diagnosis and a mental health issue and have mild learning difficulties.

“You are young and have young inconsequential thinking – that is born out in the assault charges.

“But the drugs offences did involve planning – that easily meets the threshold for custody.

“However, in view of the very detailed report, and you being a young person, I am going to impose an alternative to custody.”

She imposed a further unpaid work order for 140 hours, taking Main to the maximum 300 hours and placed him under supervision for two years.

But she warned: “If you do not make progress with this order, the court will have no hesitation in revoking it and imposing a custodial sentence in its place – even at your young age.”

Main was ordered to return to court on May 20 for a review.