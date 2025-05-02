Young Aberdeen thug avoids jail after unprovoked attacks outside McDonald’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Young Aberdeen thug avoids jail after unprovoked attacks outside McDonald’s

CCTV captured Morgan Main attacking two men - one with a single punch which rendered him unconscious

By Joanne Warnock
Morgan Main appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
A young Aberdeen thug has avoided jail after attacking two strangers outside McDonald’s on Union Street.

Morgan Main, 20, carried out his unprovoked attacks just over a week before another incident in which he pelted a couple with rocks and attacked a man.

Main told the couple: “Do you know who I am? I will kill you.”

Unprovoked attack on strangers

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told that late in the evening of July 22 2023 Main had been outside McDonald’s with a group of youths.

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon said Main approached his first victim and began arguing with him, claiming that someone had “started on him”.

Mr Gordon said: “[The complainer] replied to the effect that he was unsure what the accused was referring to, as he had only just passed by.

“Moments later, he was struck in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.”

The court was told witnesses saw Main punching the man to the head and body – causing him to fall to the ground. Main then continued to punch and kick him.

Caught on CCTV

“He was rendered briefly unconscious,” Mr Gordon said. “CCTV footage shows he is being pushed onto the road by Main, where he is pulled to the ground. He attempts to stand and then falls again.

“Main is seen delivering multiple punches and kicks to the man while he is both standing and lying on the ground.”

A second man then tries to intervene to help his friend, but Main is also captured swinging a punch towards him – causing him to immediately fall to the ground unconscious.

Cowardly attacker flees scene

Footage then shows Main fleeing the scene, accompanied by another, unknown male.

Both men were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after first receiving help from the Aberdeen Street Pastors.

One Main’s victims suffered facial injuries, which needed internal and external stitches and have left him with various scars and permanent damage to his teeth.

Using CCTV Main was traced two days later outside the Ibis Hotel on Shiprow.

Mr Gordon said that during the resulting search, Main remarked that he had drugs in his right trouser pocket.

Found carrying drugs

He was found to have heroin valued at around £1,040 and £760 worth of crack cocaine, which he told police was his way of “making a living”.

Main, of Tillydrone Court, pled guilty to assault to injury and permanent disfigurement, assault and possession of class A drugs.

His defence solicitor, Neil McRobert, said his client had experienced “significant trauma” throughout his childhood and had been diagnosed with ADHD.

“That affects how Mr Main deals with life situations and how he reacts to them,” Mr McRobert explained.

“That is no excuse, but provides a background.”

He asked for a community-based disposal and made mention of the previously ordered 160 hours of unpaid work that Main still had to complete.

Sentencing

Sheriff Lesley Johnston said: “Your behaviour is obviously affected by consuming illegal substances.

“I accept that you have a diagnosis and a mental health issue and have mild learning difficulties.

“You are young and have young inconsequential thinking – that is born out in the assault charges.

“But the drugs offences did involve planning – that easily meets the threshold for custody.

“However, in view of the very detailed report, and you being a young person, I am going to impose an alternative to custody.”

She imposed a further unpaid work order for 140 hours, taking Main to the maximum 300 hours and placed him under supervision for two years.

But she warned: “If you do not make progress with this order, the court will have no hesitation in revoking it and imposing a custodial sentence in its place – even at your young age.”

Main was ordered to return to court on May 20 for a review.

 