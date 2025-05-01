Fisherman made AK-47 threats at MSP Kate Forbes’ Dingwall office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Fisherman made AK-47 threats at MSP Kate Forbes’ Dingwall office

Iain Mackintosh told staff members at the constituency office that he had "connections to Ireland" and access to guns.

By Jenni Gee
Kate Forbes
The incident took place at Kate Forbes' Dingwall office.

A fisherman who told staff in MSP Kate Forbes’ Dingwall office that he had Irish “connections” and access to AK-47 assault rifles has appeared in court.

Iain McIntosh made the alarming claims following a meeting at the SNP premises in the town’s High Street.

McIntosh – who was “agitated” during the constituency meeting – went on to say he would “use an AK-47 on them”, which the two staff took to be a threat against police officers.

McIntosh appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on March 25 of last year.

Iain McIntosh made the threats at Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes’ constituency office in Dingwall. Image: Google Street View

After being told that these were “empty threats”, Sheriff Gary Aitken said: “How are the individuals supposed to know that, when there are people who shoot MPs dead at their constituency offices and surgeries and things like that?”

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that McIntosh visited the office of the for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, after phoning to tell staff he wished to bring some documentation for his MSP.

‘Agitated’ visitor spoke of AK-47s

McIntosh “appeared agitated” during the meeting and talked about various matters, the court was told.

After half an hour, he got up and moved towards the door as if preparing to leave, Ms Eastwood said.

He stated that he had “connections to Ireland” and “access to guns – specifically AK-47s”.

He then stated: “I would use an AK-47 on them.”

The witnesses believed he was referring to police officers due to the previous conversations and contacted police.

MacIntosh was later identified from CCTV footage.

‘Think very carefully about what you say’

Solicitor Graham Mann, for McInstosh, told Sheriff Gary Aitken that these were “empty threats”.

The sheriff said McIntosh should  “think very carefully about what you say and how that might affect other people”.

“History tells us that it would not be the first time that someone with ‘Irish connections’ had killed elected members,” he continued. “I’m sure he is old enough to remember that, as I am.”

‘Really foolish behaviour’

Mr Mann conceded his client had displayed “really foolish behaviour”, adding: “I can imagine the conversation he would have had would have been one where he was pretty agitated – his behaviour would have been pretty alarming.”

The solicitor highlighted that a presentencing report had found McIntosh was “not presenting a particularly high level of risk”.

Sheriff Aitken told McIntosh: “Whatever you might have thought or felt, I have no doubt that this must have been an extremely concerning experience for the two individuals involved.

”You need to think very clearly about what you are saying. That may come across in a very different way to other people.

“I strongly recommend that you are significantly more careful in the future about how you express yourself.”

The sheriff fined McIntosh, of Foyers, £840.