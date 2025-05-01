Fisherman made AK-47 threats at MSP Kate Forbes’ Dingwall office

A fisherman who told staff in MSP Kate Forbes’ Dingwall office that he had Irish “connections” and access to AK-47 assault rifles has appeared in court.

Iain McIntosh made the alarming claims following a meeting at the SNP premises in the town’s High Street.

McIntosh – who was “agitated” during the constituency meeting – went on to say he would “use an AK-47 on them”, which the two staff took to be a threat against police officers.

McIntosh appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on March 25 of last year.

After being told that these were “empty threats”, Sheriff Gary Aitken said: “How are the individuals supposed to know that, when there are people who shoot MPs dead at their constituency offices and surgeries and things like that?”

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that McIntosh visited the office of the for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, after phoning to tell staff he wished to bring some documentation for his MSP.

‘Agitated’ visitor spoke of AK-47s

McIntosh “appeared agitated” during the meeting and talked about various matters, the court was told.

After half an hour, he got up and moved towards the door as if preparing to leave, Ms Eastwood said.

He stated that he had “connections to Ireland” and “access to guns – specifically AK-47s”.

He then stated: “I would use an AK-47 on them.”

The witnesses believed he was referring to police officers due to the previous conversations and contacted police.

MacIntosh was later identified from CCTV footage.

‘Think very carefully about what you say’

Solicitor Graham Mann, for McInstosh, told Sheriff Gary Aitken that these were “empty threats”.

The sheriff said McIntosh should “think very carefully about what you say and how that might affect other people”.

“History tells us that it would not be the first time that someone with ‘Irish connections’ had killed elected members,” he continued. “I’m sure he is old enough to remember that, as I am.”

‘Really foolish behaviour’

Mr Mann conceded his client had displayed “really foolish behaviour”, adding: “I can imagine the conversation he would have had would have been one where he was pretty agitated – his behaviour would have been pretty alarming.”

The solicitor highlighted that a presentencing report had found McIntosh was “not presenting a particularly high level of risk”.

Sheriff Aitken told McIntosh: “Whatever you might have thought or felt, I have no doubt that this must have been an extremely concerning experience for the two individuals involved.

”You need to think very clearly about what you are saying. That may come across in a very different way to other people.

“I strongly recommend that you are significantly more careful in the future about how you express yourself.”

The sheriff fined McIntosh, of Foyers, £840.