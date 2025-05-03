Drink-driver abandoned car on ‘pitch dark’ A835 with no lights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driver abandoned car on ‘pitch dark’ A835 with no lights

Joseph Stewart had been drinking when the clutch on his Audi A4 burned out and he abandoned the vehicle in the middle of the road.

By Jenni Gee
White facade of the Inverness justice centre which houses the sheriff court.
Joseph Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A drink-driver who abandoned his car on the “pitch dark” A835 with no lights has been jailed.

When Joseph Stewart’s Audi A4 broke down, he left it in the middle of the carriageway, with no lights on, despite it being “pitch dark” outside.

When Stewart was traced, tests established that he had been over the drink-driving limit at the time.

Man left car in dangerous position

Stewart, 26, appeared via videolink from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of drink-driving and leaving the vehicle in a dangerous position.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that it was around 6.40pm on March 1 this year when two police motorcyclists came upon Stewart’s car in the middle of a “live lane” near Maryburgh on the A835.

The fiscal depute said the car – which had no lights on despite it being “pitch dark” at the time – presented a “risk of road users potentially colliding into it”.

The officers checked the vehicle and found it unlocked, with the keys in the centre console.

Stewart was subsequently identified as having been the driver and traced.

Driver over drink-drive limit

A breath alcohol test revealed him to be more than twice the legal drink drive limit with 56 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 22 microgrammes.

Solicitor Roger Webb, for Stewart, told the court that this was his client’s first driving offence.

He said: “He realises that he has messed his own life up by going into Inverness for a drink with his employer that day and then driving back.”

The defence agent explained that the clutch had “burned out” on the vehicle, leading to Stewart’s decision to abandon the car.

“He is aware of what he has done,” Mr Webb said.

Sheriff Gary Aitken fined Stewart £600. No time to pay was sought and the alternative of 28 days in prison was imposed.