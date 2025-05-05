Elgin man threatened to feed hotel worker to his starving dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Elgin man threatened to feed hotel worker to his starving dog

Robert Sutherland told employees at two hotels in Elgin that he would have them abducted after he was refused service.

By Jamie Ross
Robert Sutherland at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Elgin man threatened to starve his dog and feed a hotel worker to it in a series of incidents earlier this year.

Robert Sutherland appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court last week for sentencing for the crimes but was told to go back to his doctor for further reports on the effects of his long-term drug use.

The 38-year-old will now return to court once more in June.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court on Thursday that Sutherland’s barbs towards hotel workers at Elgin’s Premier Inn and Travelodge included telling them there were snipers on the roof and he would have men come and take them to him.

Sutherland had stayed at both hotels in January this year, but turned on staff when he was told he was no longer welcome at either business.

On January 7, he told the assistant manager at the Travelodge he wanted a room but had no money to pay for it. He was invited to sit at the bar until he could scrape the cash together.

“Whilst being at the bar he’s begun to act strangely, mumbling to himself and pointing at cars in the car park,” Ms Silver said.

He was then told to leave on “numerous occasions” by employees, who ultimately had to ask police to attend to receive him.

Sutherland, in response to their requests, said: “I know who you are.”

Worker scared by threats

He would return to the Travelodge on January 9, making his way into the building when staff had to unlock the doors to allow access to a legitimate customer.

Despite this, Sutherland was again told he would not be accommodated.

Ms Silver said he became “agitated” and told the employee “he would get men to pick her up and take her to him so he could sort her out”.

“She was scared by this comment and so again called the police to report the incident,” she added.

That same morning, at the Premier Inn, he told a member of staff there were “snipers on the roof and he would get somebody to come get her”.

He would return on January 18 with his dog in tow after again being refused a room earlier in the day.

On that occasion, Sutherland would tell a woman he would “starve his dog for four days and get his dog to eat her”.

Clearly issues

Sutherland’s defence solicitor, Stephen Carty, said he was unappreciative of the effect his words had on people.

“There is clearly some degree of paranoid delusion,” Mr Carty said.

“Whilst the comments are concerning, it’s not entirely clear that Mr Sutherland quite appreciates the effects these comments have on people.”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov said she was unsure if Sutherland, of Langstane Place, would be able to “meaningfully” engage with a non-custodial order.

Ahead of sentencing him, she called for Mr Carty to engage Sutherland’s personal doctor for a report on the long-term effects of his drug misuse.

 