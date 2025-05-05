Elgin man threatened to feed hotel worker to his starving dog

An Elgin man threatened to starve his dog and feed a hotel worker to it in a series of incidents earlier this year.

Robert Sutherland appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court last week for sentencing for the crimes but was told to go back to his doctor for further reports on the effects of his long-term drug use.

The 38-year-old will now return to court once more in June.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court on Thursday that Sutherland’s barbs towards hotel workers at Elgin’s Premier Inn and Travelodge included telling them there were snipers on the roof and he would have men come and take them to him.

Sutherland had stayed at both hotels in January this year, but turned on staff when he was told he was no longer welcome at either business.

On January 7, he told the assistant manager at the Travelodge he wanted a room but had no money to pay for it. He was invited to sit at the bar until he could scrape the cash together.

“Whilst being at the bar he’s begun to act strangely, mumbling to himself and pointing at cars in the car park,” Ms Silver said.

He was then told to leave on “numerous occasions” by employees, who ultimately had to ask police to attend to receive him.

Sutherland, in response to their requests, said: “I know who you are.”

Worker scared by threats

He would return to the Travelodge on January 9, making his way into the building when staff had to unlock the doors to allow access to a legitimate customer.

Despite this, Sutherland was again told he would not be accommodated.

Ms Silver said he became “agitated” and told the employee “he would get men to pick her up and take her to him so he could sort her out”.

“She was scared by this comment and so again called the police to report the incident,” she added.

That same morning, at the Premier Inn, he told a member of staff there were “snipers on the roof and he would get somebody to come get her”.

He would return on January 18 with his dog in tow after again being refused a room earlier in the day.

On that occasion, Sutherland would tell a woman he would “starve his dog for four days and get his dog to eat her”.

Clearly issues

Sutherland’s defence solicitor, Stephen Carty, said he was unappreciative of the effect his words had on people.

“There is clearly some degree of paranoid delusion,” Mr Carty said.

“Whilst the comments are concerning, it’s not entirely clear that Mr Sutherland quite appreciates the effects these comments have on people.”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov said she was unsure if Sutherland, of Langstane Place, would be able to “meaningfully” engage with a non-custodial order.

Ahead of sentencing him, she called for Mr Carty to engage Sutherland’s personal doctor for a report on the long-term effects of his drug misuse.