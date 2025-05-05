Elgin man left devastated after mother cuts him off following row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Elgin man left devastated after mother cuts him off following row

Finley Wood, 46, shouted and swore at his grieving mother when she flagged concerns about his drinking.

By Jamie Ross
Elgin Sheriff Court sign
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Elgin man who branded his mum a “witch” and urged her to die has been left devastated after being told she wants no further contact with him.

Finley Wood appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court last week for sentencing after earlier admitting to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner when he drunkenly turned his anger towards his mother.

Grampian Online reported that it included calling the widow a “witch” and saying it was “about time” she was dead.

‘Very distressed and crying’

His mum, whom he had moved in with following the death of her husband, had to barricade herself in her bedroom to escape Wood’s anger.

She had raised concerns about his drinking when he attempted to take a car at the property.

At a previous hearing, fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court Wood’s mother was described as “very distressed and crying” when he began remonstrating when she told him no.

“She described the accused as having an alcohol problem and being aggressive when he drinks, which does frighten her,” Ms Poke said.

Ms Poke said Wood then called her a “f*****g witch”, and added it was “about time she was dead”.

He would then bang on her door while looking for the keys.

Personal circumstances led to downfall

Last week, Wood’s defence solicitor, Megan Lee, said the fallout of that night – and his mother being in favour of a non-harassment order – has left Wood “genuinely heartbroken and moved to tears”.

She described how a successful and financially rewarding career had crumbled away in the months prior to moving to be with his mum,which factored into his behaviour.

“Five years ago, Mr Woods’ life was entirely different,” she said.

“He was in a very successful and lucrative career, his personal and financial circumstances as they stand now are outlined in the report, suffice to say he has now lost everything.

“He had hoped very much to have a fresh start in Scotland.

“He is devastated that his actions and his inability to cope at the time with his change in circumstances have now apparently damaged that relationship beyond repair.

“When I told Mr Wood the Crown’s position on a non-harassment order in this matter, I would say he appeared genuinely heartbroken and nearly moved to tears.”

‘She doesn’t want anything to do with you’

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov ordered Wood to attend alcohol counselling in her ruling, sentencing him to one year of supervision under the social work department.

She also granted the Crown’s motion for a non-harassment order. It means Wood cannot contact or attempt to contact his mother for the next five years.

“Your own circumstances have been unfortunate,” Sheriff Pasportikov said.

“It’s quite significant that she doesn’t want anything to do with you.”

 