Elgin man left devastated after mother cuts him off following row

An Elgin man who branded his mum a “witch” and urged her to die has been left devastated after being told she wants no further contact with him.

Finley Wood appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court last week for sentencing after earlier admitting to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner when he drunkenly turned his anger towards his mother.

Grampian Online reported that it included calling the widow a “witch” and saying it was “about time” she was dead.

‘Very distressed and crying’

His mum, whom he had moved in with following the death of her husband, had to barricade herself in her bedroom to escape Wood’s anger.

She had raised concerns about his drinking when he attempted to take a car at the property.

At a previous hearing, fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court Wood’s mother was described as “very distressed and crying” when he began remonstrating when she told him no.

“She described the accused as having an alcohol problem and being aggressive when he drinks, which does frighten her,” Ms Poke said.

Ms Poke said Wood then called her a “f*****g witch”, and added it was “about time she was dead”.

He would then bang on her door while looking for the keys.

Personal circumstances led to downfall

Last week, Wood’s defence solicitor, Megan Lee, said the fallout of that night – and his mother being in favour of a non-harassment order – has left Wood “genuinely heartbroken and moved to tears”.

She described how a successful and financially rewarding career had crumbled away in the months prior to moving to be with his mum,which factored into his behaviour.

“Five years ago, Mr Woods’ life was entirely different,” she said.

“He was in a very successful and lucrative career, his personal and financial circumstances as they stand now are outlined in the report, suffice to say he has now lost everything.

“He had hoped very much to have a fresh start in Scotland.

“He is devastated that his actions and his inability to cope at the time with his change in circumstances have now apparently damaged that relationship beyond repair.

“When I told Mr Wood the Crown’s position on a non-harassment order in this matter, I would say he appeared genuinely heartbroken and nearly moved to tears.”

‘She doesn’t want anything to do with you’

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov ordered Wood to attend alcohol counselling in her ruling, sentencing him to one year of supervision under the social work department.

She also granted the Crown’s motion for a non-harassment order. It means Wood cannot contact or attempt to contact his mother for the next five years.

“Your own circumstances have been unfortunate,” Sheriff Pasportikov said.

“It’s quite significant that she doesn’t want anything to do with you.”