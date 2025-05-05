Jail for Inverness man who struggled with police and spat at security staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for Inverness man who struggled with police and spat at security staff

Scott Mackay spat in one of the officers faces and made repeated attempts to head butt and bite those restraining him.

By Jenni Gee
The incident took place on Inverness High Street. Image: DC Thomson
A man has been jailed after a struggle with police and security officers on Inverness’ High Street.

Scott Mackay was restrained following a disturbance involving another individual on the city centre thoroughfare.

He spat in the face of one of the security staff and made repeated attempts to bite and headbutt.

Mackay, 26, admitted charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, assault and resisting or obstructing officers during the incident last month.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told Inverness Sheriff Court it was around 2.45pm on April 17 that police were informed of a disturbance on the High Street, involving Mackay running around and shouting.

The incident was also shared over Shop Safe radio, and security officers from the city’s BID team attended the area.

As they arrived they saw Mackay “fighting with another man and causing a disturbance”.

The court was shown CCTV of the pair attempting to stop Mackay in the street – but he quickly became violent, trying to strike them with his head and aiming punches at the workers.

Spitting, biting and headbutting

He attempted to bite the witness and then spat at him, making contact with his eye, Ms Eastwood told Sheriff Neil Wilson.

Mackay was taken to the ground and restrained by the security staff and police officers who had arrived on the scene.

Mackay made repeated attempts to bite as well as threats to headbutt, at one point striking his own head against the pavement.

Once detained, he stated to police officers that he would “bite their noses off” and claimed to one officer he had slept with his mother “12 times on Sunday”.

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea, for Mackay,  told the court that the disturbance that preceded the incident had resulted in “blows struck, including to the head”.

He said when Mackay, who was “heavily intoxicated”, was approached by the security staff he had been “finding it difficult to focus his eyes” and was therefore unaware of who they were.

He said: “It began with two gentlemen coming up behind him and grabbing hold of him – at that stage Mr Mackay was walking away from the incident involving the other party.

“Had that not happened, he might not have reacted the way he did”

‘He does regret it’

Mr O’Dea told the sheriff: “He does accept that his behaviour was inappropriate – he does regret it.”

Mackay was also sentenced for a previous incident where he assaulted city centre security staff and acted in a threatening manner after being caught shoplifting.

A drug treatment and testing order had previously been imposed by Mackay had failed to engage the court was told.

“He now finds himself before the court with an unenviable record and fresh offending,” Mr O’Dea conceded.

He said: “He wishes to sincerely apologise to the court and to the people involved – to the police officers and the two security operatives.”

Sheriff Wilson told Mackay, who appeared via videolink from custody: “I see no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence,” adding: “Spitting in somebody’s face – that has to attract a severe punishment.”

He jailed Mackay for 11 months, backdated to April 25 this year.