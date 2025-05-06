Roads ban for Lossiemouth teen who drove without insurance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Roads ban for Lossiemouth teen who drove without insurance

Riley Russell, 18, will also need to re-sit his test when his driving ban ends.

By Jamie Ross
Riley Russell at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Riley Russell at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An 18-year-old from Lossiemouth has been banned from the roads for three years and will be made to resit his test after driving without insurance.

Riley Russell, of St Margarets Crescent, was picked up by police last August when they spotted his black Ford Fiesta pulling into a car park on Dunbar Street.

The roofer, who the court heard was not in danger of losing his career as a result of the conviction, will now need to sit an extended test before being able to get back behind the wheel.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said officers had initially smelled cannabis coming from Russell, but after speaking to him discovered his lack of insurance policy.

“They’ve noted the smell of cannabis coming from him,” Ms Silver said.

“The accused disclosed at this time he’d taken out a temporary policy but that had expired.”

‘Straightened himself out’ since

Megan Lee, Russell’s defence solicitor, said her client had “straightened himself out” since that night.

This has included getting employment with a local roofing firm, which undertakes work across the Highlands.

“[His employer] confirms he will keep Mr Russell on,” she added.

“He knows he’s put himself in great jeopardy. They’re has been a genuine shift since taking employment.”

Sentencing Russell, Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov told him he would be banned for three years and, because he was a new driver, be forced to resit a driving test.

She also ordered Russell to undertake 115 hours of unpaid work over the next six months.

“That’s an alternative to custody,” she said.