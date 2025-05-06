Roads ban for Lossiemouth teen who drove without insurance

An 18-year-old from Lossiemouth has been banned from the roads for three years and will be made to resit his test after driving without insurance.

Riley Russell, of St Margarets Crescent, was picked up by police last August when they spotted his black Ford Fiesta pulling into a car park on Dunbar Street.

The roofer, who the court heard was not in danger of losing his career as a result of the conviction, will now need to sit an extended test before being able to get back behind the wheel.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said officers had initially smelled cannabis coming from Russell, but after speaking to him discovered his lack of insurance policy.

“They’ve noted the smell of cannabis coming from him,” Ms Silver said.

“The accused disclosed at this time he’d taken out a temporary policy but that had expired.”

‘Straightened himself out’ since

Megan Lee, Russell’s defence solicitor, said her client had “straightened himself out” since that night.

This has included getting employment with a local roofing firm, which undertakes work across the Highlands.

“[His employer] confirms he will keep Mr Russell on,” she added.

“He knows he’s put himself in great jeopardy. They’re has been a genuine shift since taking employment.”

Sentencing Russell, Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov told him he would be banned for three years and, because he was a new driver, be forced to resit a driving test.

She also ordered Russell to undertake 115 hours of unpaid work over the next six months.

“That’s an alternative to custody,” she said.