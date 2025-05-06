Keith man who hurled homophobic abuse at constables handed unpaid work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Keith man who hurled homophobic abuse at constables handed unpaid work

Jamie Skene kicked off at police officers when they swooped on a gang of youths in Elgin's Batchen Street last year.

By Jamie Ross
Jamie Skene at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Keith man who called police officers homophobic and offensive names has been told to complete unpaid work.

Jamie Skene, 28, had been collared by constables on July 24 last year when they spotted him and a group of young people in an area of Batchen Street in Elgin.

They noted a smell of cannabis, which Skene indicated was coming from him, but when they moved to begin detaining those in attendance he launched into his tirade.

‘The use of homophobic and degrading language’

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said his ranting soon turned to physical aggression, as he kicked and headbutted a dividing screen in the rear of the police vehicle.

“His behaviour is described as escalating and he’s threatened to bite a police officer when he got out of the van,” she added.

“He’s then struck his head again off the Perspex glass and shouted he was going to bite and harm them.

“He’s obviously been instructed to desist. However, his behaviour has continued with the use of homophobic and degrading language.”

Ms Silver said actions would continue at Elgin police station, where he was taken following his arrest.

‘Completely lost his temper’

Skene’s defence solicitor, Megan Lee, told the court he had turned to “substances” as a way of coping with his personal circumstances, which included lack of access to his child.

“Mr Skene was initially the cooperative member of this group. He did not run from law enforcement, he engaged with them, but he concedes he had completely lost his temper when a female member of the group was arrested,” she said.

Ms Lee added Skene, whose previous convictions were not detailed in court, had completed his last two court orders.

In addition to 100 hours of unpaid work, which Skene, of Den Crescent, will be made to complete over the next six months, Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov ordered him to fall under the supervision of the social work department for the next year and to engage with the Arrow programme.

The Arrow programme helps provide advice and information to people with drug issues.