Keith man who hurled homophobic abuse at constables handed unpaid work

A Keith man who called police officers homophobic and offensive names has been told to complete unpaid work.

Jamie Skene, 28, had been collared by constables on July 24 last year when they spotted him and a group of young people in an area of Batchen Street in Elgin.

They noted a smell of cannabis, which Skene indicated was coming from him, but when they moved to begin detaining those in attendance he launched into his tirade.

‘The use of homophobic and degrading language’

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said his ranting soon turned to physical aggression, as he kicked and headbutted a dividing screen in the rear of the police vehicle.

“His behaviour is described as escalating and he’s threatened to bite a police officer when he got out of the van,” she added.

“He’s then struck his head again off the Perspex glass and shouted he was going to bite and harm them.

“He’s obviously been instructed to desist. However, his behaviour has continued with the use of homophobic and degrading language.”

Ms Silver said actions would continue at Elgin police station, where he was taken following his arrest.

‘Completely lost his temper’

Skene’s defence solicitor, Megan Lee, told the court he had turned to “substances” as a way of coping with his personal circumstances, which included lack of access to his child.

“Mr Skene was initially the cooperative member of this group. He did not run from law enforcement, he engaged with them, but he concedes he had completely lost his temper when a female member of the group was arrested,” she said.

Ms Lee added Skene, whose previous convictions were not detailed in court, had completed his last two court orders.

In addition to 100 hours of unpaid work, which Skene, of Den Crescent, will be made to complete over the next six months, Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov ordered him to fall under the supervision of the social work department for the next year and to engage with the Arrow programme.

The Arrow programme helps provide advice and information to people with drug issues.