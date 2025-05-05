Livingston man accused of starting Fairways fire in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Livingston man accused of starting Fairways fire in Inverness

Jack Ventham, 34, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court today accused of wilful fireraising following the devastating blaze earlier this year.

By David Love
The fire has destroyed several premises at Fairways Business Park. Image: George Finlayson
A man has appeared in court accused of starting the devastating Fairways Business Park fire in Inverness.

Jack Ventham, 34, was arrested in Livingston at the weekend and appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

It comes almost two months after a fire destroyed four units on March 9 this year.

Police Scotland launched an investigation after a “balaclava-clad” male was seen running away from the business park after a vehicle was “deliberately” driven into one of the units.

Emergency services at the scene of the Fairways Business Park fire. Image: Jasperimage.

Four businesses – Harry Gow Bakery, the SJ Travel Centre, fishmongers Scottish Premium Seafood and hairdresser HFM – were destroyed in the fire.

Damage was also caused to the entranceway of Inverness’s Kart Raceway, which has since re-opened.

Ventham appeared from custody after his arrest and did not apply for bail when his case called before Sheriff Gary Aitken today.

Man accused of fire at Scottish Premium Seafood unit

Ventham made no plea and was committed for further examination.

He is accused of resetting a 2018 grey Range Rover Evoque that was dishonestly appropriated by unknown means on February 24 this year from Cresswell Street, Glasgow.

He is also accused of wilfully setting first to the Scottish Premium Seafood unit at the business park while acting in the company of another person.

The charge states he reversed a vehicle into the premises and thereafter, by means unknown, set fire to the vehicle and unit.

Ventham will next appear in court within eight days and bail may be considered.

Investigation continues

Despite an arrest being made, further enquiries are being made into the incident.

Detective Inspector Caroline MacKay, of Police Scotland, said: “As the investigation into this fire continues, we would like to thank the local community for their co-operation and support while we carry out our enquiries.”

Six fire crews were sent to the scene and battled the “well-developed” fire for hours.

A travel agent and a bakery were destroyed. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

 

 