Livingston man accused of starting Fairways fire in Inverness

A man has appeared in court accused of starting the devastating Fairways Business Park fire in Inverness.

Jack Ventham, 34, was arrested in Livingston at the weekend and appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

It comes almost two months after a fire destroyed four units on March 9 this year.

Police Scotland launched an investigation after a “balaclava-clad” male was seen running away from the business park after a vehicle was “deliberately” driven into one of the units.

Four businesses – Harry Gow Bakery, the SJ Travel Centre, fishmongers Scottish Premium Seafood and hairdresser HFM – were destroyed in the fire.

Damage was also caused to the entranceway of Inverness’s Kart Raceway, which has since re-opened.

Ventham appeared from custody after his arrest and did not apply for bail when his case called before Sheriff Gary Aitken today.

Man accused of fire at Scottish Premium Seafood unit

Ventham made no plea and was committed for further examination.

He is accused of resetting a 2018 grey Range Rover Evoque that was dishonestly appropriated by unknown means on February 24 this year from Cresswell Street, Glasgow.

He is also accused of wilfully setting first to the Scottish Premium Seafood unit at the business park while acting in the company of another person.

The charge states he reversed a vehicle into the premises and thereafter, by means unknown, set fire to the vehicle and unit.

Ventham will next appear in court within eight days and bail may be considered.

Investigation continues

Despite an arrest being made, further enquiries are being made into the incident.

Detective Inspector Caroline MacKay, of Police Scotland, said: “As the investigation into this fire continues, we would like to thank the local community for their co-operation and support while we carry out our enquiries.”

Six fire crews were sent to the scene and battled the “well-developed” fire for hours.